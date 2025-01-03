Preview: Blues vs. Senators

When: Friday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Enterprise Center in St, Louis, MO

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

Tickets: Online at ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (18-17-4) rang in the New Year in an unforgettable spectacle as they dominated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 in the Discover NHL Winter Classic.

The clash at Wrigley Field marked defenseman Cam Fowler’s 1,000th NHL game. Fowler couldn’t have written this milestone any better, netting two goals - including the opening tally just 80 seconds into the game. Afterwards, Fowler described what it meant to reach this milestone in such memorable fashion.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Fowler said. “Obviously going through a lot of emotions in the last few weeks getting adjusted to a new team, but couldn’t have asked for anything more. This experience, getting to share it with my family, all these guys and how they’ve made me feel so welcome and helped me with my transition. It was an awesome night for all of us, but more special because we got a win.”

The Blues went up 2-0 when Jordan Kyrou scored his 16th goal of the season, his third goal and fifth point in an outdoor game. The Blackhawks retaliated late in the opening period to make it a one-goal game after 20 minutes.

The Blues scored three consecutive goals in the second by defenseman Justin Faulk, forward Dylan Holloway and another from Fowler. In the third, both teams tallied a goal including a goal from Alexandre Texier for the final score.

In total 14 Blues skaters earned at least one point in Tuesday’s victory, with three players earning multiple points, including Faulk (one goal, two assists), Fowler (two goals) and Texier (one goal, one assist).

After the victory, Head Coach Jim Montgomery stated that it should ignite momentum for the team as they are looking for a playoff spot in the New Year.

“I hope playing the right way for 60 minutes, and scoring goals because we’re playing the right way, will lead us to be a little more consistent,” Montgomery said. “For our group right now, we've got to start pushing. We have a lot of games at home here in January and February. If we want to make a run at the playoffs, our consistency and belief in our identity has to start showing game in, game out.”

The Blues' first test in the New Year comes Friday when they face the Ottawa Senators for the final time this season.

SENATORS The Ottawa Senators (19-16-2) opened 2025 on a sour note, suffering a 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Brady Tkachuk and Ridly Grieg scored 24 seconds apart in the first period, but the Stars rallied to earn the win.

The team is currently battling the injury bug, especially in the goaltending department. Starting goaltender Linus Ullmark suffered a back injury on Dec. 22 and has not played since. In Ullmark’s 22 starts this season he has a 12-7-2 record and a .915 save percentage. Anton Forsberg has been sidelined with a lower-body injury since Dec. 8, however he was activated from injured reserve on Thursday and could make a return to the ice in St. Louis.

The Senators will also be without forwards Michael Amadio and David Perron with upper-body injuries. Amadio has 122 points (59 goals, 63 assists) in 402 career games. In 1,140 games, Perron has 768 points (310 goals, 458 assists).

Since the Blues and Senators last met on Oct. 29th, the Senators have gone 15-12-2. They are fifth in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference.