Projected Lineup: Jan. 29 vs. Florida

UPDATE (2 p.m.): Oskar Sundqvist has been activated off injured reserve, indicating he is likely to play tonight. Hugh McGing and Matt Luff have been reassigned to Springfield.

There are a number of question marks still for the St. Louis Blues and their lineup on Thursday.

Jordan Kyrou, Jake Neighbours and Oskar Sundqvist will all be game-time decisions for tonight's tilt against the Florida Panthers at Enterprise Center (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Thursday's morning skate was optional, and Head Coach Jim Montgomery said they will "see how they feel."

Kyrou (upper-body injury) and Neighbours (lower-body injury) each left the last game against Dallas and did not return. Montgomery said on Wednesday that both are day-to-day. They joined a long list of sidelined Blues forwards, which includes Sundqvist, Dylan Holloway, Pius Suter and Robert Thomas.

"I'm not surprised that [Neighbours] and [Kyrou] want to try and play. I'm not surprised [Sundqvist] wants to try and play," Montgomery said. "When you're a hockey player, you don't like watching, whether it's injury or a coach's scratch. You just want to get back in."

If any of those three can't go, there will be healthy bodies ready to step in. Matt Luff and Hugh McGing were recalled from the Springfield Thunderbirds under emergency conditions on Thursday morning. Both have suited up for the Blues this season. Luff has one goal in five games, while McGing has one goal and one assist in three games.

The players' statuses, along with expected lines and defense pairings, will be updated closer to game time once available.