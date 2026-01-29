Preview: Blues vs. Panthers

By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Homestand Nears End as Panthers Visit St. Louis:

The St. Louis Blues continue their four-game homestand Thursday at Enterprise Center, hosting the Florida Panthers in the third game of the stretch. Coming off a narrow 4–3 loss to Dallas on Tuesday, the Blues are focused on closing out the stretch strong in front of a loyal St. Louis crowd.

Head coach Jim Montgomery provided a positive update on Jordan Kyrou and Jake Neighbours on Wednesday after both left last game with injuries. Following further evaluation, the two forwards are considered day-to-day. Montgomery noted the news was encouraging and that neither injury is expected to be long-term, though their availability for Thursday remains doubtful.

Florida arrives in St. Louis on a brief road swing before returning home Saturday. The Panthers had been riding a three-game winning streak before suffering a 4–3 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday. They currently sit sixth in the Atlantic Division, just one spot outside of a Wild Card position, making this matchup a key opportunity as the playoff race tightens.

🕒 When: Thursday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

STL@FLA: Faulk scores at the buzzer

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Panthers will meet for their second and final matchup of the season.
  • The Blues won the first matchup of the season, 6-2, on Dec. 20 in Florida. St. Louis is 5-2-2 in their last nine games against Florida and 3-3-0 in their last six games against the Panthers at Enterprise Center.
  • The Blues have scored a power-play goal in back-to-back games against the Panthers, going two for five (40.0%) over those two games.
  • The Blues have scored at least three goals in six of their last nine games against Florida, outscoring the Panthers 32-25 over those nine games.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Dec. 20 at FLA | STL 6, FLA 2

Jan. 29 vs. FLA, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: BRAYDEN SCHENN

On Thursday, Brayden Schenn is expected to appear in his 300th consecutive game, which shares the 11th longest active streak of games played in the NHL. The forward scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season Tuesday against Dallas, marking his 24th career multi-goal game as a Blue and his 101st multi-point performance. Schenn has found the net in back-to-back games (3g) and shares the team lead with 12 goals this season alongside Jake Neighbours.

PANTHERS: CARTER VERHAEGHE

Carter Verhaeghe enters Thursday's matchup riding a three-game point streak, collecting five points in his last three games (2g, 3a). The forward has been a consistent presence in the offensive mix this season, sitting fourth on the Panthers in points and tied with Brad Marchand for the team lead in assists. Verhaeghe has totaled 41 points (16g, 25a) in 51 games so far.

DAL@STL: Schenn with a late goal to tie

BLUES BUZZ

  • *The Blues will be wearing their '90's Retro Jersey for Thursday's game against Florida. It is one of just two times the team wears it this season, with the second coming on March 10 against the New York Islanders. The Blues have eight power-play goals from rookies this season, which is the most in the NHL.
  • Dalibor Dvorsky recorded his fifth assist of the season on Tuesday and has a career-high four-game point streak (2g, 2a).
  • The Blues posted a home shutout streak of 161:38 from Jan. 2-16, the longest home shutout streak in the NHL this season and the fourth-longest in franchise history.

UP NEXT

  • Jan. 31 - Blues vs. Blue Jackets | Tickets
  • Feb. 2 - Blues at Predators
  • Feb. 4 - Blues at Stars

