Preview: Blues vs. Panthers

Homestand Nears End as Panthers Visit St. Louis:

The St. Louis Blues continue their four-game homestand Thursday at Enterprise Center, hosting the Florida Panthers in the third game of the stretch. Coming off a narrow 4–3 loss to Dallas on Tuesday, the Blues are focused on closing out the stretch strong in front of a loyal St. Louis crowd.

Head coach Jim Montgomery provided a positive update on Jordan Kyrou and Jake Neighbours on Wednesday after both left last game with injuries. Following further evaluation, the two forwards are considered day-to-day. Montgomery noted the news was encouraging and that neither injury is expected to be long-term, though their availability for Thursday remains doubtful.

Florida arrives in St. Louis on a brief road swing before returning home Saturday. The Panthers had been riding a three-game winning streak before suffering a 4–3 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday. They currently sit sixth in the Atlantic Division, just one spot outside of a Wild Card position, making this matchup a key opportunity as the playoff race tightens.