Kyrou, Neighbours injured vs. Dallas

Jordan Kyrou and Jake Neighbours both left Tuesday's game vs. Dallas with injuries and did not return.

Kyrou was "clipped" in the third period and sustained an upper-body injury, according to Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery. "I thought it was an interference penalty on the play," he said. "You don't end up with a bloody nose with nothing happening, but unfortunately it wasn't seen."

Neighbours sustained a lower-body injury from blocking a shot in the first period.

"We need to have tests done (Wednesday) before we know if [the injuries are] more extensive than day-to-day," Montgomery said.