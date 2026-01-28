Kyrou, Neighbours injured vs. Dallas

kyrou_neighbours_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Jordan Kyrou and Jake Neighbours both left Tuesday's game vs. Dallas with injuries and did not return.

Kyrou was "clipped" in the third period and sustained an upper-body injury, according to Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery. "I thought it was an interference penalty on the play," he said. "You don't end up with a bloody nose with nothing happening, but unfortunately it wasn't seen."

Neighbours sustained a lower-body injury from blocking a shot in the first period.

"We need to have tests done (Wednesday) before we know if [the injuries are] more extensive than day-to-day," Montgomery said.

