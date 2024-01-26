Projected Lineup: Jan. 26 at Seattle

hayes_closeup
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Following a thrilling 4-3 overtime win against the Western Conference's top team in the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night, Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister is not expect to make any changes to the forward lines or defense pairs for Friday's matchup with the Seattle Kraken (9 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

That means Justin Faulk will miss his second straight game with a nagging injury.

Jordan Binnington is expected to be back in goal.

The Blues have an opportunity to finish their road trip with a perfect 3-0-0 record if they can secure a win against Seattle

"They're a team that's going to be aggressive on the forecheck, aggressive on the breakouts and how they push out," Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister said. "We're going to have to defend real well tonight, make sure we have numbers over top. We don't want to get caught up in a rush game with them, that's for sure. It's an important game for us here again tonight."

Both the Blues (50 points) and the Kraken (49 points) are seperated by just one point in the standings as each team tries to climb into the playoff picture.

"The guys know where we are, where we're at," Bannister added. "It's an important hockey game for both teams, so I imagine the desperation level will be high on both sides."

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jake Neighbours
Nathan Walker - Kevin Hayes - Alexey Toropchenko
Nikita Alexandrov - Oskar Sundqvist - Sammy Blais

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Matthew Kessel
Marco Scandella - Scott Perunovich

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Kraken

News Feed

Preview: Blues at Kraken

Schenn scores in OT, Blues defeat Canucks for 3rd straight win

Saad scores late in 3rd, Blues rally past Flames

Binnington makes 18 saves, Blues shut out Capitals

Blues Hall of Fame inductees to drop puck Jan. 20

Oshie hat trick sparks Capitals to win against Blues

Kapanen placed on IR, Gaudette recalled

Blues, BJC HealthCare and Washington University Orthopedics Announce Sponsorship Extension

Alexandrov recalled from conditioning assignment

Tippett, Flyers defeat Blues for 4th straight win

17th annual Blues Blood Drive set for Jan. 17

Tucker assigned to Springfield for conditioning

McAvoy scores in OT, Bruins defeat Blues to extend point streak to 5

Faulk activated from injured reserve

Kyrou gets hat trick, lifts Blues past Rangers

Parayko ranks 3rd in games played by a Blues defenseman

Mathieu to receive True Blue Award at Blues Hall of Fame induction

Blues fall to Panthers as Tkachuk scores hat trick in home town