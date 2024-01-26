Projected Lineup: Jan. 26 at Seattle

Following a thrilling 4-3 overtime win against the Western Conference's top team in the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night, Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister is not expect to make any changes to the forward lines or defense pairs for Friday's matchup with the Seattle Kraken (9 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

That means Justin Faulk will miss his second straight game with a nagging injury.

Jordan Binnington is expected to be back in goal.

The Blues have an opportunity to finish their road trip with a perfect 3-0-0 record if they can secure a win against Seattle

"They're a team that's going to be aggressive on the forecheck, aggressive on the breakouts and how they push out," Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister said. "We're going to have to defend real well tonight, make sure we have numbers over top. We don't want to get caught up in a rush game with them, that's for sure. It's an important game for us here again tonight."

Both the Blues (50 points) and the Kraken (49 points) are seperated by just one point in the standings as each team tries to climb into the playoff picture.

"The guys know where we are, where we're at," Bannister added. "It's an important hockey game for both teams, so I imagine the desperation level will be high on both sides."