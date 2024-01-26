When: Friday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. CT
Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA
Watch: Bally Sports, Bally Sports app
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Preview: Blues at Kraken
TEAM SNAPSHOTS
BLUES The St. Louis Blues delivered another strong win on Wednesday night, starting off the three-game road trip with close wins on back-to-back nights. First, they overcame a 3-1 deficit - including a game-winning goal from Brandon Saad with 48 seconds left in regulation - to beat the Flames in Calgary.
The very next night, against the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Canucks, the Blues were the ones holding the 3-1 lead early. This time, they withstood a late comeback - highlighted by a hat trick from Vancouver's Pius Suter clinched with 52 seconds left in regulation - and Brayden Schenn's overtime goal gave them the win.
"It's a tough back-to-back, (the Canucks) are a good team," said Schenn after his first overtime goal of the season. "They come fast, they come hard, they're sitting there waiting for us. (Joel Hofer) was great, we were able to gut out defensively and had a couple big blocks - guys playing hard for one another."
Hofer made 29 saves to earn the eighth win of his first full-time NHL season, as he continues to be one of the best young goaltenders in the NHL. Hofer is one of just six rookie goalies in the League to start at least 15 games this season, his .909 save percentage leading all six.
With two impressive wins in hand, the Blues have a chance at a 3-0-0 road trip - and a fourth straight win including the Jan. 20 shutout of the Capitals - when they finish the trip at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena. Afterwards, the Blues have a two-game homestand against the Kings and Blue Jackets before 10 days off for the All-Star Break.
The next two games could be critical to the Blues' pursuit of a Stanley Cup Playoff spot. As of Thursday afternoon, the Blues lead the Kraken in the Western Conference Wild Card standings by one point and trail Los Angeles by two.
The Blues visit the Kraken with a record of 24-20-2, worth 50 points and fifth place in a tight Central Division leaderboard.
KRAKEN The Seattle Kraken, after their a nine-game win streak and 13-game point streak ended with a shutout in Pittsburgh on Jan. 15, have struggled to get back into the win column. The Kraken lost three more games in a row following the 3-0 shutout in Pittsburgh, though ended that streak with a big win over Chicago on Wednesday night.
Tomas Tatar, acquired by the Kraken via trade on Dec. 15, scored two goals in the third period to help put the Connor Bedard-less Blackhawks away. Since trading a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft for Tatar's services, Seattle is 10-4-2 and the 33-year-old forward has nine points in 16 games.
Jared McCann and former Blue Jaden Schwartz got the Kraken going in the win over Chicago, McCann's 19 goals leading the team this season.
Another former Blue residing in Seattle, defenseman Vince Dunn, recorded his team-leading 28th assist on the season as he builds another strong year with the Kraken. Dunn set a career high last season with 64 points, and his 36 points in 43 games this season is currently on pace to surpass that.
Dunn and first-time All-Star Olivier Bjorkstrand share the team lead at 36 points this season, followed by McCann (32), Eeli Tolvanen (29) and Jordan Eberle (25).
During the Kraken's nine-game win streak, the NHL's newest franchise hosted the 2024 Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park - where they beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 on New Year's Day.
Friday night's matchup marks the third of a four-game homestand at Climate Pledge Arena, finishing against the Blue Jackets before a road game in San Jose takes the Kraken to the All-Star Break.
The Kraken host the Blues with a record of 20-18-9, worth 49 points and fifth in the Pacific Division.
HEAD TO HEAD The Blues beat the Kraken in a shootout in the Home Opener this season, putting them 5-2-0 against Seattle all-time. The Kraken and Blues will meet one more time this season, in the final home game of the regular season on April 14.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BLUES Nick Leddy, who shares the team lead with five points in the last four games. Leddy's 15 assists are third amongst Blues defensemen, including a season-high three in the win at Calgary on Tuesday night.
KRAKEN Vince Dunn, who leads the Kraken with 28 assists this season and shares the team lead with 36 points. The 27-year-old defenseman has five points in his last five games and recorded one assist against the Blues earlier this season.
BLUE NOTES
- The Blues have scored 11 shorthanded goals this season, which shares the most in the NHL despite their 124 times shorthanded marking the fewest
- The last time the Blues had more than 11 shorthanded goals in a season was when they had 15 in 2000-01. The franchise record for most shorthanded goals in a season was set in 1975-76, when they scored 21
- In their seven matchups all-time, the Blues have outscored the Kraken 21-16 (shootout goals not included) and are 14-for-15 (93.3%) on the penalty kill
- The Blues power play is 12-for-51 (23.5%) since Drew Bannister's first game behind the bench on Dec. 14, which ranks 8th in the NHL. Before Bannister took over, the Blues power play was 7-for-83 (8.4%), which ranked 31st
- Jake Neighbours scored his 15th goal and added his fourth assist of the season on Thursday at Vancouver, his fourth career multi-point game (third this season). Neighbours only trails Buffalo's JJ Peterka in goals scored by members of the 2020 NHL Draft Class this season, sharing second with Carolina's Seth Jarvis