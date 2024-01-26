Preview: Blues at Kraken

BLUES The St. Louis Blues delivered another strong win on Wednesday night, starting off the three-game road trip with close wins on back-to-back nights. First, they overcame a 3-1 deficit - including a game-winning goal from Brandon Saad with 48 seconds left in regulation - to beat the Flames in Calgary.

The very next night, against the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Canucks, the Blues were the ones holding the 3-1 lead early. This time, they withstood a late comeback - highlighted by a hat trick from Vancouver's Pius Suter clinched with 52 seconds left in regulation - and Brayden Schenn's overtime goal gave them the win.

"It's a tough back-to-back, (the Canucks) are a good team," said Schenn after his first overtime goal of the season. "They come fast, they come hard, they're sitting there waiting for us. (Joel Hofer) was great, we were able to gut out defensively and had a couple big blocks - guys playing hard for one another."

Hofer made 29 saves to earn the eighth win of his first full-time NHL season, as he continues to be one of the best young goaltenders in the NHL. Hofer is one of just six rookie goalies in the League to start at least 15 games this season, his .909 save percentage leading all six.

With two impressive wins in hand, the Blues have a chance at a 3-0-0 road trip - and a fourth straight win including the Jan. 20 shutout of the Capitals - when they finish the trip at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena. Afterwards, the Blues have a two-game homestand against the Kings and Blue Jackets before 10 days off for the All-Star Break.

The next two games could be critical to the Blues' pursuit of a Stanley Cup Playoff spot. As of Thursday afternoon, the Blues lead the Kraken in the Western Conference Wild Card standings by one point and trail Los Angeles by two.

The Blues visit the Kraken with a record of 24-20-2, worth 50 points and fifth place in a tight Central Division leaderboard.