Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister said Justin Faulk will not be in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (9 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Bannister said Faulk will be taking a maintenance day and Scott Perunovich will take his place.

Perunovich will play with Marco Scandella, while Matthew Kessel shifts up to play with Torey Krug.

Joel Hofer will start in goal.

No other lineup changes will be made, according to Bannister.