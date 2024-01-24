Preview: Blues at Canucks

BLUES The St. Louis Blues began their three-game road trip with a thrilling win at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Tuesday night. Down 3-1 in the second period, a shorthanded goal from Brayden Schenn sparked a comeback, culminating in a go-ahead goal from Brandon Saad with 48 seconds left in regulation.

The game-winning goal was Saad's second of the game, up to four goals in his last six games and three game-winning goals this season.

"I felt good - as a line, we had a lot of good puck possession and created chances," said Saad. "Obviously, you want to see some more of those go in, but anytime they go in they feel good."

Schenn's shorthanded goal - the first of his career - gave the Blues an NHL-leading 11 on the season. This matches the most shorthanded goals in a season the Blues have scored in over 20 years, also reaching 11 in 2002-03. Their ability to score shorthanded goals provides a significant boost to the Blues' penalty-kill efficiency, as they rank No. 22 in raw PK% but are Top 5 when including shorthanded goals.

The Blues will have a quick turnaround, continuing their trip West to visit the Canucks at the end of the back-to-back. With momentum from a tight win, the Blues are hoping for a different outcome than the last time they visited Vancouver on a back-to-back.

After Wednesday's game, the Blues end their road trip in Seattle on Friday, later returning to Enterprise Center for two games before the All-Star break.

They visit the top-seeded Canucks with a record of 23-20-2, worth 48 points and sixth in the Central Division.