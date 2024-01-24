When: Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. CT
Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC
Watch: Bally Sports, Bally Sports app
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Preview: Blues at Canucks
When: Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. CT
TEAM SNAPSHOTS
BLUES The St. Louis Blues began their three-game road trip with a thrilling win at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Tuesday night. Down 3-1 in the second period, a shorthanded goal from Brayden Schenn sparked a comeback, culminating in a go-ahead goal from Brandon Saad with 48 seconds left in regulation.
The game-winning goal was Saad's second of the game, up to four goals in his last six games and three game-winning goals this season.
"I felt good - as a line, we had a lot of good puck possession and created chances," said Saad. "Obviously, you want to see some more of those go in, but anytime they go in they feel good."
Schenn's shorthanded goal - the first of his career - gave the Blues an NHL-leading 11 on the season. This matches the most shorthanded goals in a season the Blues have scored in over 20 years, also reaching 11 in 2002-03. Their ability to score shorthanded goals provides a significant boost to the Blues' penalty-kill efficiency, as they rank No. 22 in raw PK% but are Top 5 when including shorthanded goals.
The Blues will have a quick turnaround, continuing their trip West to visit the Canucks at the end of the back-to-back. With momentum from a tight win, the Blues are hoping for a different outcome than the last time they visited Vancouver on a back-to-back.
After Wednesday's game, the Blues end their road trip in Seattle on Friday, later returning to Enterprise Center for two games before the All-Star break.
They visit the top-seeded Canucks with a record of 23-20-2, worth 48 points and sixth in the Central Division.
CANUCKS The Vancouver Canucks have not lost a regulation game since falling 2-1 to the Blues at Enterprise Center, going 8-0-1 in their last nine games. The point streak has helped the Canucks take a firm lead in the Western Conference standings, leading the second-place Jets by four points.
After the Canucks began a seven-game road trip with the loss in St. Louis on Jan. 4, Vancouver rattled off five straight road victories - including a back-to-back set with the New York teams. A shootout loss in Columbus ended the road trip after the Canucks allowed an equalizing goal more than halfway into the third period.
Since the shootout loss, Vancouver has won three straight games - the last coming in a shutout of the Blackhawks at home. Pius Suter and Quinn Hughes - the first of five Canucks to be named to next month's All-Star Game - scored to beat Chicago 2-0 for Thatcher Demko's NHL-leading fifth shutout of the season.
Hughes will be joined in Toronto for the All-Star festivities by Demko, Elias Pettersson, JT Miller and Brock Boeser - Vancouver's five selections leading the NHL. Miller, Pettersson and Hughes all rank in the Top 11 point scorers in the League, while Boeser's 27 goals share No. 7 ahead of Tuesday night's games.
The matchup with the Blues on Wednesday night marks Vancouver's fourth of a five-game homestand, currently 3-0-0 with the Blue Jackets visiting on Saturday for the finale.
The Canucks host the Blues at Rogers Arena with a record of 32-11-4, worth 68 points for first place in the Pacific Division and Western Conference.
HEAD TO HEAD The Blues are 1-1-0 against Vancouver this season, winning 2-1 at home in their last matchup on Jan. 4 and losing 5-0 on Oct. 27 in Vancouver. Overall, the Blues are 6-1-1 in their last 8 games against Vancouver and 8-2-2 in their last 12 matchups.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BLUES Brandon Saad, who scored the Blues' first and fourth goals on Tuesday night to seal the comeback win. Saad's 13 goals this season share third on the team, on pace to break to the 20-goal threshold he's hit six times in the last nine seasons.
CANUCKS J.T. Miller, leading the Canucks and ranking fourth in the NHL with 63 points this season. The 30-year-old forward, who is preparing for his first career All-Star Game, has five points in his last four games and posted three points in his last home matchup with the Blues.
BLUE NOTES
- The Blues are 3-1-0 in their last 4 trips to Vancouver and going back to March 1, 2015, the Blues are 8-3-2 in their last 13 visits
- The Blues are 18-2-0 when scoring first this season, which shares the 7th most wins in the NHL. They were the last team in the NHL to not have a loss of any kind when scoring first this season (started 12-0-0)
- The Blues have allowed just 67 goals on the road this season, which is the 9th best mark in the NHL. They have also allowed just 18 third period goals on the road this season, which shares the 4th fewest in the NHL
- The Blues are 2-3-0 this season when playing the second night of a back-to-back, including 1-2-0 in road games. The 5-0 loss in Vancouver on Oct. 27 came on the second night of a back-to-back despite two days' rest for the Canucks.
- Vancouver's J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson join Robert Thomas among the eight forwards in the NHL this season with at least 46 points and a + 13 rating. Among those eight, only Thomas and Florida's Sam Reinhart have also logged at least 75 shorthanded minutes this season.