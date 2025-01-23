Projected Lineup: Jan. 23 vs. Vegas

GettyImages-2175702816
By Kayla Kamil
St. Louis Blues

Following an injury scare in practice on Wednesday, defenseman Philip Broberg is expcted to be in the lineup as the St. Louis Blues host the Vegas Golden Knights in the second half of a home-and-home series Thursday night (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN, Blues App).

“It’s always scary when anybody goes down, and someone who had already been out with a lower-body injury, but fortunatley enough it looks like he's going to be a player tonight," Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said. "So that's great news."

The lineup for St. Louis is expected to stay the same coming off Monday’s shootout win in Vegas, where Captain Brayden Schenn and Jake Neighbours each netted goals in both regulation and the shootout to collect two points for the Blues, and extended their individual point streaks to four and three games, respectively.

“I think Schenn’s overall game has gone up to the levels of where he was playing... three years ago when I was here," Montgomery said. "You could rely on him to be a physical force, to be really hard at both ends of the ice, especially netfronts and goal lines, and I think he’s doing things that allow the other two guys [Dylan Holloway and Jordan Kyrou] to have time and space."

Joel Hofer will get the start in net.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad - Robert Thomas - Jake Neighbours
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Pavel Buchnevich
Nathan Walker - Radek Faksa - Mathieu Joseph

Defense

Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko
Ryan Suter - Philip Broberg
Tyler Tucker - Justin Faulk

Goalie

Joel Hofer

