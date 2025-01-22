Preview: Blues vs. Golden Knights

After a thrilling 5-4 shootout victory in Vegas, the St. Louis Blues (23-21-4) and the Golden Knights (29-14-4) will meet again just three days later to finish the home-and-home series.

In the month of January, the Blues have posted a 4-1-0 home record. They will look to add to the win column on Thursday when they host the Golden Knights after tying the season series on Monday (1-1-0) at T-Mobile Arena.

Since Head Coach Jim Montgomery took over on Nov. 25, the Blues have posted a 12-1-2 record when they score first. The team kept that trend going as Brayden Schenn was the first to strike. Dylan Holloway had the primary assist on Schenn’s goal, recording his fourth in three games.

Nathan Walker and Jake Neighbours added tallies, while the final goal in regulation was netted by Cam Fowler on the power play. This marked the third straight game where the Blues’ power-play unit has scored and the sixth game in a row that a Blues defenseman has lit the lamp.

After netting a goal and a shootout goal in the game, Schenn emphasized how proud he is of the team’s effort to capture two points on the road against one of the Western Conference's top teams.

“I thought we played a hard game,” Schenn said. “They’re a good team. We played hard defensively, tight checking. They just made a couple of good shots on the six-on-five, but all in all, I thought the third period was pretty good. So good game and now we know how hard it’s going to be winning that next one.”

The Blues will look to secure the season series against the Golden Knights on Thursday while extending their opponent's current losing streak to five.