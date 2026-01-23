Projected Lineup: Jan. 23 at Dallas

Projected Lineup
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

Mathieu Joseph will draw back into the lineup for the St. Louis Blues on Friday when they face the Dallas Stars (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Joseph is expected to skate on the third line alongside Otto Stenberg and Dalibor Dvorsky. Nathan Walker will sit, while Robby Fabbri moves to the fourth line wing.

"Number one, we think we need more speed," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery on the lineup adjustments. "And we really liked the job Robby Fabbri did last game. Nathan Walker is a heart and soul guy for us. We're playing on back-to-backs so that factors into stuff too."

Montgomery also gave injury updates on Oskar Sundqvist and Dylan Holloway, both out with lower-body injuries.

Sundqvist was placed on injured reserve on Friday morning as he continues to recover from a skate cut suffered in Edmonton. Holloway, who returned from a high-ankle sprain in Edmonton, has returned to St. Louis to get a precautionary MRI done and is considered day-to-day.

The below lineup is based on Friday's morning skate at American Airlines Center.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jonatan Berggren - Brayden Schenn - Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours - Pavel Buchnevich - Jordan Kyrou
Otto Stenberg - Dalibor Dvorsky - Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko - Nick Bjugstad - Robby Fabbri

Defense

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker - Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler - Logan Mailloux

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Stars

News Feed

Holloway launches new line of hats at STL Authentics

Preview: Blues at Stars

Blues, Ameren team up for Future Goals program

Blues, Circa Sports to send two fans to Vegas for each remaining home win

Scheifele has 3 points, powers Jets past Blues

Blues, BetMGM announce official sports betting partnership

Ott to serve as Springfield Thunderbirds head coach for remainder of season

Sundqvist placed on injured reserve

Nugent-Hopkins scores in 1,000th game, Oilers shut out Blues

Blues recover in shootout, end Lightning's 11-game winning streak

Blues, Red Cross to hold blood drive on Jan. 20

Thomas placed on injured reserve

Hofer gets 4th shutout, Blues top Hurricanes to stop slide

Mailloux signs one-year extension with Blues

Marner has 2 points, Golden Knights defeat Blues

Broberg sustains upper-body injury against Vegas

Broberg signs 6-year extension with Blues

Class of 2026 to be inducted into Blues Hall of Fame on Jan. 12