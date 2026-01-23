Projected Lineup: Jan. 23 at Dallas

Mathieu Joseph will draw back into the lineup for the St. Louis Blues on Friday when they face the Dallas Stars (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Joseph is expected to skate on the third line alongside Otto Stenberg and Dalibor Dvorsky. Nathan Walker will sit, while Robby Fabbri moves to the fourth line wing.

"Number one, we think we need more speed," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery on the lineup adjustments. "And we really liked the job Robby Fabbri did last game. Nathan Walker is a heart and soul guy for us. We're playing on back-to-backs so that factors into stuff too."

Montgomery also gave injury updates on Oskar Sundqvist and Dylan Holloway, both out with lower-body injuries.

Sundqvist was placed on injured reserve on Friday morning as he continues to recover from a skate cut suffered in Edmonton. Holloway, who returned from a high-ankle sprain in Edmonton, has returned to St. Louis to get a precautionary MRI done and is considered day-to-day.

The below lineup is based on Friday's morning skate at American Airlines Center.