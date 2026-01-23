Preview: Blues at Stars

Closing the Trip, Eyeing Home Ice:

The Blues close out their three-game road trip Friday with a matchup against the Dallas Stars, looking to snap a two-game skid and finish the road stint on a high note before returning home Saturday. St. Louis dropped its previous two games and will aim to reset in the finale as it wraps up a demanding stretch away from Enterprise Center.

Dallas presents a stiff test. The Stars sit second in the Central Division, second in the Western Conference and fifth overall in the NHL standings. They enter the matchup looking to bounce back after a road loss in Columbus on Thursday before returning home to host the Blues.

With the road trip reaching its conclusion and a strong opponent on the other side, Friday’s contest offers the Blues an opportunity to respond, refocus and carry momentum back home for the last stretch of games before the break.