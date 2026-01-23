Preview: Blues at Stars

Preview_Faulk
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Closing the Trip, Eyeing Home Ice:

The Blues close out their three-game road trip Friday with a matchup against the Dallas Stars, looking to snap a two-game skid and finish the road stint on a high note before returning home Saturday. St. Louis dropped its previous two games and will aim to reset in the finale as it wraps up a demanding stretch away from Enterprise Center.

Dallas presents a stiff test. The Stars sit second in the Central Division, second in the Western Conference and fifth overall in the NHL standings. They enter the matchup looking to bounce back after a road loss in Columbus on Thursday before returning home to host the Blues.

With the road trip reaching its conclusion and a strong opponent on the other side, Friday’s contest offers the Blues an opportunity to respond, refocus and carry momentum back home for the last stretch of games before the break.

🕒 When: Friday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

DAL@STL: Kyrou gets first of the season

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Stars will meet for their second of four matchups this season, with the last two coming in the next two weeks.
  • The Blues won the first matchup of the season, are 3-2-3 in their last eight games against Dallas and 3-3-3 in their last nine games in Dallas.
  • Since the start of last season, Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with two goals and three points against Dallas in four games.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 18 vs. DAL | STL 3, DAL 1

Jan. 23 at DAL, 7 p.m. CT

Jan. 27 vs. DAL, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

Feb. 4 at DAL, 8:30 p.m. CT

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: JUSTIN FAULK

Justin Faulk ranks third on the team in points with 23 (11g, 12a) and is tied with Robert Thomas for the second-most goals on the roster. His 11 tallies are tied for sixth among NHL defensemen, and he is on pace for 18 this season, which would mark a career high. Faulk added his 12th assist Tuesday against Winnipeg and has recorded two assists over his last four games.

STARS: MIKKO RANTANEN

Mikko Rantanen continues to set the pace for the Stars’ offense, leading the team in both points and assists with 63 in 49 games (19g, 44a). The forward has two points in his last four games and remains a constant threat with his play-making ability.

VGK@STL: Faulk opens the second period with a goal

BLUES BUZZ

  • The Blues will start their 10th set of back-to-back games Friday at Dallas as they will host the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
  • Jordan Kyrou scored his ninth goal of the season on Tuesday at Winnipeg, which came on the power play, his second power-play goal of the season.
  • Dalibor Dvorsky recorded his fourth assist of the season on Tuesday at Winnipeg and has two points in his last four games.

UP NEXT

  • Jan. 24 - Blues vs. Kings | Tickets
  • Jan. 27 - Blues vs. Stars | Tickets
  • Jan. 29 - Blues vs. Panthers | Tickets

