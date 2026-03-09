Preview: Blues vs. Islanders

Gameday Preview_Retro
By Nathan Hargis / Notes by Brett Barczewski

On a Streak:

The St. Louis Blues and New York Islanders will meet for the second and final time this season as the Blues look to keep the wins coming. 

The Blues return home from a 4-0 road trip, most recently earning a dominant 4–0 shutout against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. The victory also marked just the third time in franchise history that St. Louis has completed a perfect four-game road trip sweep.

New York enters the contest in the final game of its own four-game road swing, aiming to continue building momentum in its post-break playoff push. The Islanders have won four of their last six games and currently hold the third playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division with 77 points.

It will be an emotional night as St. Louis welcomes back Brayden Schenn. The former Blues captain will be making his first trip to Enterprise Center as a visitor since being traded at the deadline last week. The forward played 17:26 in his Islanders debut, a 2-1 overtime win in San Jose on Saturday.

🕒 When: Tuesday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: TNT, truTV, HBO MAX
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

STL@NYI: Suter makes it 2-0

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Islanders will meet for their second and final matchup of the season.
  • The Blues will return home after sweeping a four-game road trip for the third time in franchise history.
  • The Blues are 4-2-0 in their last six games against the Islanders.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 22 at NYI | STL 2, NYI 1 

March 10 vs. NYI, 6:30 p.m. CT | Tickets

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: JONATHAN DROUIN

Trade deadline acquisition Jonathan Drouin hopes to provide a spark for the St. Louis Blues after joining the team via the Schenn deal. Drouin made his debut with St. Louis on Sunday against Anaheim, scoring his first goal as a Blue. The veteran forward has recorded two points over his last three games (1g, 1a), split between the Blues and the Islanders.

ISLANDERS:  MATTHEW SCHAEFER

Rookie Matthew Schaefer has delivered exactly the consistency the Islanders hoped for when they drafted him. The young defenseman is heating up with five points in his last four games (2g, 3a) and now sits at 46 points on the season (20g, 26a). Schaefer ranks third among all NHL rookies and first among rookie defensemen in points and leads all rookies in ice time (24:16).

STL@ANA: Drouin buries first as a Blue

BLUES BUZZ

  • Doug Armstrong will serve his 1,600th career game as a GM on Tuesday. He will become the 16th GM in NHL history to reach that mark as he matches Bobby Clarke for 15th-most all time.
  • Joel Hofer stopped all 22 shots he faced on Sunday at Anaheim for his 16th win of the season and his fifth shutout of the season. Hofer ranks second in the NHL in shutouts, trailing only the Islanders' Ilya Sorokin (6).
  • Jimmy Snuggerud scored his 12th goal of the season and added his 17th assist on Sunday at Anaheim, giving him back-to-back multi-point games (2g, 2a) for the first time in his career.

UP NEXT

  • March 12 - Blues at Hurricanes
  • March 13 - Blues vs. Oilers | Tickets
  • March 15 - Blues at Jets

Related Content

News Feed

Stenberg, Lindstein recalled from Springfield

Blues stay hot, shut out Ducks for 4th straight win

Thomas scores 2nd goal in OT, Blues recover to defeat Sharks

Schenn traded to Islanders for 2 picks, 2 players

Faulk traded to Detroit for 2 picks, 2 players

Preview: Blues at Sharks

Joseph placed on unconditional waivers for contract termination

Hofer makes 34 saves, Blues hold off Kraken

Projected Lineup: March 4 at Seattle

Preview: Blues at Kraken

Buchnevich scores late in 3rd, Blues edge Wild

Thomas activated, Fabbri designated non-roster

Markstrom makes 25 saves, Devils hold off Blues to end 5-game skid

Joseph assigned to Springfield

Duck, Duck, Blues scavenger hunt returns Feb. 27

Holloway has hat trick, assist in return, Blues defeat Kraken

Holloway activated from injured reserve

Stifel becomes presenting sponsor of Life as a Blue series