Preview: Blues vs. Islanders

On a Streak:

The St. Louis Blues and New York Islanders will meet for the second and final time this season as the Blues look to keep the wins coming.

The Blues return home from a 4-0 road trip, most recently earning a dominant 4–0 shutout against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. The victory also marked just the third time in franchise history that St. Louis has completed a perfect four-game road trip sweep.

New York enters the contest in the final game of its own four-game road swing, aiming to continue building momentum in its post-break playoff push. The Islanders have won four of their last six games and currently hold the third playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division with 77 points.

It will be an emotional night as St. Louis welcomes back Brayden Schenn. The former Blues captain will be making his first trip to Enterprise Center as a visitor since being traded at the deadline last week. The forward played 17:26 in his Islanders debut, a 2-1 overtime win in San Jose on Saturday.