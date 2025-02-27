Projected Lineup: Feb. 27 at Washington

"Same lineup, different goalie."

That's what Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery had to say about his gameday lineup ahead of Thursday's meeting with the Washington Capitals (6 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Joel Hofer will make his second start in the last three games as the team tries to give Jordan Binnington a little more rest after he played throughout the League-wide break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

"With three (games) in four (days) coming up again, you have to make sure you’re balancing out so the energy level is good," Montgomery said. "Both of our goalies are really important to our success."

The Blues will be seeking their first three-game winning streak of the season on Thursday, but it won't be an easy thing to accomplish. The Capitals sit in first place in the Eastern Conference with 84 points - 10 points ahead of the next-best Toronto Maple Leafs.

"Their transition game is excellent. I think their work details are really good. They’re hard to beat because they work so hard," Montgomery said.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense

Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter - Nick Leddy

Goalie

Joel Hofer