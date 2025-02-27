Preview: Blues at Capitals

When: Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

QUICK HITS

BLUES After a dominating 7-2 performance over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night, the St. Louis Blues (27-26-6) are heading to the nation’s capital to face Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

The Blues have earned points in their last four games, posting a 3-0-1 record and collecting seven of a possible eight points in that span.

Tuesday’s game showcased a full team effort, with 13 skaters picking up points and six different goal scorers. The third line - consisting of Oskar Sundqvist, Zack Bolduc and Mathieu Joseph - had a strong performance to combine for six points (three goals, three assists) on the night. Sundqvist had a three-point game (one goal, two assists) - the first in his 10-year NHL career.

“I think what we did tonight, we can’t be fooled by this game, by scoring seven goals,” Sundqvist said. “It’s a lot of hard work that comes through it, and you see that in all four lines today. It’s everyone. As soon as you lose the puck, it’s hard strides to get the puck back and winning battles and everyone worked their [butts] off tonight and that’s why we were able to score seven goals.”

The Blues will hit the road on Thursday on a one-game trip to face the Capitals for the final time this season.

CAPITALS The Washington Capitals (38-12-8) are coming into Thursday’s game as the winningest team in the Eastern Conference and one of the top teams in the NHL this season. Despite their success, the team is coming off a 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

The Capitals’ lone goal in the game belonged to none other than Alex Ovechkin, his 883rd career goal. In his last five games, the captain has eight points (five goals, three assists) as he chases Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record (894).

The Capitals are a high-powered offense, leading the league with 212 goals and boasting the highest goals-per-game average at 3.66.

Since the last time the two teams met on Nov. 9, the Capitals have posted a 28-8-8 record.

In November, the team received former Blue Lars Eller from the Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade for two-draft picks. Eller, a veteran forward, had been with the Capitals for seven seasons prior, including on the Stanley Cup championship team in 2018. In 1,092 career games, he has earned 421 points (188 goals, 233 assists).