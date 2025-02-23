Projected Lineup: Feb. 23 vs. Colorado

Coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the league-leading Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, the St. Louis Blues head into the second half of a back-to-back Sunday night against the Colorado Avalanche (5 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN, Blues App).
Netminder Jordan Binnington is expected to play his first game in the 'Note since capturing the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship with Canada.
In addition, defenseman Nick Leddy will draw back in for the Blues in the place of Tyler Tucker.
Forward Alexandre Texier, who has been out with illness, has been getting better according to Montgomery, but will not play tonight against the Avalanche.
"[Colorado's] a different animal [than Winnipeg]. It's a top-heavy team, but I'm more concerned about us getting to our identity," Montgomery said.
PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker
Defense
Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter - Nick Leddy
Goalie
Jordan Binnington