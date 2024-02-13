Projected Lineup: Feb. 13 at Toronto

As the St. Louis Blues head into the final game of a three-game road trip, Head Coach Drew Bannister is likely to keep the lines and defensive pairings the same for Tuesday’s matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs (6 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

The Blues have won seven of their last eight matchups dating back to Jan. 20, and have returned from the NHL All-Star break with back-to-back wins over the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens over the weekend. A win Tuesday would give them their sixth consecutive road victory.

With no pregame morning skate in Toronto, lines are projected based on Monday’s practice at Bell Centre in Montreal.

Bannister will meet with reporters prior to the game and any lineup changes will be updated here prior to the opening faceoff.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours - Brayden Schenn - Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad - Kevin Hayes - Sammy Blais

Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker



Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko

Torey Krug - Matthew Kessel

Marco Scandella - Calle Rosen



Goalie

Jordan Binnington