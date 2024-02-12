When: Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. CT
Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON
Watch: Bally Sports, Bally Sports app
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Preview: Blues at Maple Leafs
TEAM SNAPSHOTS
BLUES The St. Louis Blues came back from the All-Star Break like they never left, winning on back-to-back days this weekend to continue their recent surge. Beating the Sabres 3-1 on Saturday and the Canadiens 7-2 on Sunday, the Blues have now won seven of their last eight games.
Sunday's dominant performance was highlighted by, among many strong outings, a historic performance from Torey Krug. Krug dished out five assists, a new career high as well as a Blues franchise record for single-game assists from a defenseman.
Krug and the Blues got their work done on the power play on Sunday, scoring three times - two assisted by Krug - in a game for the first time all season. Jake Neighbours and Jordan Kyrou, who also scored the day prior, joined Robert Thomas to light the lamp with the man advantage.
"I thought it was a great (power play) game plan, to be honest," said Krug. "I obviously give the coaches credit for that, but guys were also just direct - shooting the puck when they had opportunities."
The Blues have one game left in their Eastern Conference road trip, hoping for another perfect showing after their 4-0-0 West coast trip before the break. On Tuesday they head to Toronto to face another Wild Card contending team in the star-studded Maple Leafs.
After the road trip finale, the Blues come back to St. Louis for four straight games at Enterprise Center against Edmonton, Nashville, a rematch with Toronto and then the New York Islanders.
The Blues visit the Leafs with a record of 28-21-2, worth 58 points and fourth in the Central Division. Ahead of Monday night's games, the Blues hold the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference playoff race with a two-point lead over Nashville.
MAPLE LEAFS Aiming to get back into the playoffs for a deep run, the Toronto Maple Leafs have battled some inconsistency over the last few weeks. A four-game win streak to start the New Year led directly into a four-game losing streak. Since that streak ended, the Leafs are 5-3-0 with impressive wins over Winnipeg and Dallas.
Their last game was a 5-3 loss in Ottawa in which Auston Matthews got the Leafs on the board first but they were ultimately unable to beat Vladimir Tarasenko and the Senators. Late in the game, defenseman Morgan Rielly cross-checked Ottawa's Ridly Greig and was scheduled for an in-person hearing from the NHL's Department of Player Safety. The result of that hearing may keep Rielly, who is fourth on the team with 43 points and leads all Toronto defensemen, out of Tuesday's game - and potentially longer.
Matthews continues to stand out among the best players in the world, leading the Leafs and the NHL with 42 goals this season. Matthews, Rielly, William Nylander and Mitch Marner were all selected to represent the hosting Maple Leafs in the 2024 All-Star Game. All four Maple Leafs played for Team Matthews and delivered the All-Star Game win on their home ice.
Tuesday's matchup is the first of a three-game homestand, continuing against Philadelphia and Anaheim before the Leafs head to St. Louis next Monday for a quick rematch.
They host the Blues with a record of 26-16-8, worth 60 points and fourth in the Atlantic Division.
HEAD TO HEAD The Blues went 1-0-1 against Toronto last year, winning in a shootout at Scotiabank Arena and falling in overtime at home. Overall, they have won their last six games in Toronto and are 13-1-1 there since a five-goal third period comeback win on Nov. 28, 2000.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BLUES Torey Krug, whose franchise-record performance on Sunday helped drive the big win. Krug has 19 points in 29 career games against the Maple Leafs, sharing the team lead with Brayden Schenn.
MAPLE LEAFS Auston Matthews, the former Hart Trophy winner leading the NHL in goals this season. Matthews has nine goals and six assists during his active nine-game point streak, including a hat trick against Calgary on Jan. 18.
BLUE NOTES
- The Blues are 12-8-1 against the Eastern Conference this season, including a 7-3-1 record against the Atlantic Division
- The Blues are 12-2-2 in one-goal games this season, which shares the ninth most wins in the NHL. They are one of four teams with fewer than three regulation losses in one-goal games
- The Blues’ 11 shorthanded goals this season are the most they have had in a season since they had 11 in 2002-03
- Since Jan. 20, the Blues' seven wins and 14 points are both the most in the NHL. The Blues' power-play percentage of 37.5% since Jan. 20 ranks 2nd in the NHL and their mark of 2.00 goals against per game since Jan. 20 ranks third
- The Blues have won five straight road games, dating back to Jan. 23
- Their five-game road win streak shares the second longest active streak in the NHL and shares the fifth longest road win streak this season
- With a win on Tuesday in Toronto, the Blues would also sweep back-to-back road trips of at least 3 games for just the 2nd time in franchise history (Also: Feb. 1-8, 2000 (3-0-0) & Feb. 18-23, 2000 (3-0-0))