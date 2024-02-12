Preview: Blues at Maple Leafs

BLUES The St. Louis Blues came back from the All-Star Break like they never left, winning on back-to-back days this weekend to continue their recent surge. Beating the Sabres 3-1 on Saturday and the Canadiens 7-2 on Sunday, the Blues have now won seven of their last eight games.

Sunday's dominant performance was highlighted by, among many strong outings, a historic performance from Torey Krug. Krug dished out five assists, a new career high as well as a Blues franchise record for single-game assists from a defenseman.

Krug and the Blues got their work done on the power play on Sunday, scoring three times - two assisted by Krug - in a game for the first time all season. Jake Neighbours and Jordan Kyrou, who also scored the day prior, joined Robert Thomas to light the lamp with the man advantage.

"I thought it was a great (power play) game plan, to be honest," said Krug. "I obviously give the coaches credit for that, but guys were also just direct - shooting the puck when they had opportunities."

The Blues have one game left in their Eastern Conference road trip, hoping for another perfect showing after their 4-0-0 West coast trip before the break. On Tuesday they head to Toronto to face another Wild Card contending team in the star-studded Maple Leafs.

After the road trip finale, the Blues come back to St. Louis for four straight games at Enterprise Center against Edmonton, Nashville, a rematch with Toronto and then the New York Islanders.

The Blues visit the Leafs with a record of 28-21-2, worth 58 points and fourth in the Central Division. Ahead of Monday night's games, the Blues hold the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference playoff race with a two-point lead over Nashville.