Projected Lineup: Dec. 29 vs. Buffalo

The St. Louis Blues will have a tough test ahead of them on Monday night as they face the Buffalo Sabres, winners of eight in a row. Two changes will be made from Saturday's forward lines - one due to injury and one a coach's decision.

Forwards Pius Suter and Jonatan Berggren will exit the lineup, replaced by Robby Fabbri and Mathieu Joseph.

The team announced Monday morning that Suter will be sidelined for four weeks with an ankle injury suffered Saturday. Fabbri will dress in his place after sitting out one game.

Additionally, Mathieu Joseph will come in for Berggren. Joseph had three points (1g, 2a) in the Blues' win in Buffalo on Nov. 6, including a short-handed goal that stood as the game-winner.

Joel Hofer will get the start in goal. Hofer stopped 28 shots for his third career shutout in the teams' last meeting. Since Nov. 29, the goaltender has made eight starts and appeared in 10 games, posting a 6-2-0 record with a 1.87 goals-against average, .934 save percentage and two shutouts.

The below lines are based on Monday's morning skate at Enterprise Center. The game starts at 7 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network and 101 ESPN.