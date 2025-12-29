Preview: Blues vs. Sabres

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Pavel Buchnevich is heating up offensively, scoring his sixth and seventh goals of the season Saturday and collecting four points (2g, 2a) over his last three games. Buchnevich’s 14 assists and 21 points both rank second on the Blues this season, and he continues to be a key presence on the power play, sharing the team lead with eight power-play points. He also ranks second among Blues forwards in average time on ice, highlighting his impact in all situations.

BUFFALO SABRES

Tage Thompson remains Buffalo’s top offensive threat, leading the Sabres in both goals and total points with 34 points (18g, 16a) in 37 games this season. Thompson has been productive of late as well, recording five points over his last five games and continuing to drive Buffalo’s offense at even strength and on the power play. His size, shot and scoring touch make him a constant match-up challenge and a player the Blues will need to account for whenever he’s on the ice.

BLUE NOTES

The Blues are 3-1-1 in their five games since Dec. 17, sharing third in the NHL in wins, and fourth in points throughout that span.

Joel Hofer stopped 30 of the 32 shots he faced on Saturday vs. Nashville, earning his eighth win of the season and his third win in a row.

Robert Thomas recorded his 19th and 20th assists of the season on Saturday vs. Nashville, the 112th multi-point game of his career.

UPCOMING GAMES