Preview: Blues vs. Sabres

Fresh off a win over the Nashville Predators, the Blues turn their attention to the red-hot Buffalo Sabres, winners of eight consecutive games, to close out the homestand at Enterprise Center. With momentum building and a quick turnaround ahead, St. Louis will look to make it back-to-back wins at home before heading west for a road matchup in Colorado to end 2025.

🕒 When: Monday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 15-16-8
  • Power Play: 18.6 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 76.8 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.51 / 3.36
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 25.3 / 27.8
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 51.2
BUFFALO SABRES
  • Record: 19-14-4
  • PP: 19.6 percent
  • PK: 84.6 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.05 / 3.19
  • Shots for / against per game: 28.4 / 29.5
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 43.8

STL@BUF: Joseph scores SHG against Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

THE OPPONENT

The Blues and Sabres meet for the second and final time this season, with St. Louis taking the first matchup 3-0 on Nov. 6 in Buffalo. Joel Hofer earned his third career shutout in that win, stopping all 28 shots he faced, while Mathieu Joseph recorded three points (1g, 2a). The Blues have found consistent success against the Sabres, going 3-1-1 in their last five meetings and 6-3-1 over the last 10, including a 10-2-0 mark in their last 12 home games against Buffalo.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 6 at BUF | STL 3, BUF 0

Dec. 29 vs. BUF, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

NSH@STL: Buchnevich leads the way with two goals

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Pavel Buchnevich is heating up offensively, scoring his sixth and seventh goals of the season Saturday and collecting four points (2g, 2a) over his last three games. Buchnevich’s 14 assists and 21 points both rank second on the Blues this season, and he continues to be a key presence on the power play, sharing the team lead with eight power-play points. He also ranks second among Blues forwards in average time on ice, highlighting his impact in all situations.

BUFFALO SABRES

Tage Thompson remains Buffalo’s top offensive threat, leading the Sabres in both goals and total points with 34 points (18g, 16a) in 37 games this season. Thompson has been productive of late as well, recording five points over his last five games and continuing to drive Buffalo’s offense at even strength and on the power play. His size, shot and scoring touch make him a constant match-up challenge and a player the Blues will need to account for whenever he’s on the ice.

BLUE NOTES

  • The Blues are 3-1-1 in their five games since Dec. 17, sharing third in the NHL in wins, and fourth in points throughout that span.
  • Joel Hofer stopped 30 of the 32 shots he faced on Saturday vs. Nashville, earning his eighth win of the season and his third win in a row.
  • Robert Thomas recorded his 19th and 20th assists of the season on Saturday vs. Nashville, the 112th multi-point game of his career.

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Dec. 31 - Blues at Avalanche
  • Jan. 2 - Blues vs. Golden Knights | Tickets
  • Jan. 3 - Blues vs. Canadiens | Tickets

