Projected Lineup: Dec. 23 at Red Wings

Alexandre Texier is earning a promotion to the first line on Monday night as the St. Louis Blues play their final game before a three-day holiday break against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena (6 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Texier has dressed in four of the last five games after being out of the lineup often this year as he dealt with an early-season injury and a handful of games as a healthy scratch.

“The plays that Texier has been making the last two games off the rush, I just figured we needed a spark offensively,” said Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery, who is moving Jake Neighbours to the third line to make room for Texier up top. “Jakey, his traits help any line. He’s a guy that can get anyone started. Him and [Oskar Sundqvist] being able to play with [Zack Bolduc], Boldy’s learning how to play. (If) he plays with those two, he’s going to learn how to play in the league the right way quick.”

Judging by Monday’s morning skate in Detroit, Montgomery has several other lineup tweaks for the game. Radek Faksa, who had a setback after being cut by a skate close to the groin, will not play after making his return Saturday in Florida. With Faksa out, that creates room for Mathieu Joseph to center the fourth line. Brandon Saad will sit out.

On defense, Tyler Tucker will come in and replace Scott Perunovich.

Jordan Binnington will start in goal.