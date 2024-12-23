Projected Lineup: Dec. 23 at Red Wings

texier_celebration
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Alexandre Texier is earning a promotion to the first line on Monday night as the St. Louis Blues play their final game before a three-day holiday break against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena (6 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Texier has dressed in four of the last five games after being out of the lineup often this year as he dealt with an early-season injury and a handful of games as a healthy scratch.

“The plays that Texier has been making the last two games off the rush, I just figured we needed a spark offensively,” said Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery, who is moving Jake Neighbours to the third line to make room for Texier up top. “Jakey, his traits help any line. He’s a guy that can get anyone started. Him and [Oskar Sundqvist] being able to play with [Zack Bolduc], Boldy’s learning how to play. (If) he plays with those two, he’s going to learn how to play in the league the right way quick.”

Judging by Monday’s morning skate in Detroit, Montgomery has several other lineup tweaks for the game. Radek Faksa, who had a setback after being cut by a skate close to the groin, will not play after making his return Saturday in Florida. With Faksa out, that creates room for Mathieu Joseph to center the fourth line. Brandon Saad will sit out.

On defense, Tyler Tucker will come in and replace Scott Perunovich.

Jordan Binnington will start in goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Alexandre Texier - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko - Mathieu Joseph - Nathan Walker

Defense

Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Red Wings

News Feed

Preview: Blues at Red Wings

Blues, Blackhawks set to take bitter rivalry outside at Winter Classic

Barkov scores late, Panthers top Blues in OT for 3rd straight win

Projected Lineup: Dec. 20 at Florida

Ellis named to Team Canada for 2024 Spengler Cup

Preview: Blues at Panthers

Franchise-record 9 Blues prospects to compete at World Juniors

Kucherov runs point streak to 9, Lightning defeat Blues

Blues recall Tucker from Springfield

Blues trade P.O Joseph to Pittsburgh

Noesen, Devils defeat Blues for 3rd straight win

St. Louis awarded 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Kyrou scores again, Blues hold off Rangers

Duchene scores in OT, gives Stars win against Blues

Blues acquire Fowler in trade with Anaheim

Celebrini gets 3 points, Sharks edge Blues

Holloway scores in OT, Blues recover to defeat Canucks

Toropchenko loses practice shootout, faces repercussions