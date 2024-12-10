Projected Lineup: Dec. 10 at Vancouver

The St. Louis Blues will wrap up their four-game, 10-day road trip through Western Canada on Tuesday night when they visit the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

The Blues did not run lines during Tuesday's morning skate, so we're going to assume for now the lineup will largely remain the same as Saturday's game against the Oilers.

Head Coach Jim Montgomery did mention two changes though, saying P.O Joseph will return to the lineup in place of Scott Perunovich. He also confirmed that Joel Hofer would start in goal.

The puck drops at 9 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN.