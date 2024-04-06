Projected Lineup: April 6 at San Jose

By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

Drew Bannister has some big changes in store for Saturday. The Interim Head Coach is opting to give the team's younger players more opportunity as the St. Louis Blues face off against the San Jose Sharks at 5 p.m. (Bally Sports Midwest Extra, 101 ESPN).

"Certainly there's going to be a lot of adjustments made tonight and get different guys in the lineup and move guys around where we have at least one young player with a couple veteran players here," Bannister said before the game. "And give guys opportunity to see where they're at at this point of the season and be able to play with some real good players."

There will be changes to almost all the forward lines and defense pairs, moving the Blues' younger players up the lineup.

"It's the opportunity, and now it's up to the players to take the opportunity and run with it," Bannister said.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Zack Bolduc - Robert Thomas - Jake Neighbours 
Alexey Toropchenko - Pavel Buchnevich - Jordan Kyrou
Zach Dean - Brayden Schenn - Brandon Saad
Nathan Walker - Nikita Alexandrov - Kasperi Kapanen

Defense

Tyler Tucker - Colton Parayko 
Nick Leddy - Matthew Kessel
Scott Perunovich - Justin Faulk

Goalie

Joel Hofer

