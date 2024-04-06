Preview: Blues at Sharks

BLUES The St. Louis Blues' playoff hopes took a hit Thursday. Despite outshooting the Nashville Predators 47-31, the Blues lost 6-3.

"I thought we were the better team for most of the night," Robert Thomas said after the game. "It's a frustrating result obviously. I think we did a lot of really good things, we just couldn't find a way to bury on our chances."

Nashville goalie Juuse Saros stole the show. He finished with 44 saves and completely stifled the Blues' offense. Through two periods, the Blues outshot Nashville 34-20, but they trailed 3-1.

"Some nights you've got to try and lock it down and know in order to win a game," Faulk said, "you might have to be a low-scoring game because you know you're going against a good goalie and a team that tries to play pretty tight defensively, not open it up too much."

The Blues made a push in the third, getting goals from Jake Neighbours and Jordan Kyrou. However, they just could not turn enough of their shots into goals, especially on the power play. Of their six power-play chances, the Blues scored only once: a 6-on-4 goal from Kyrou with 2:15 left.

"On our power play, we have to get more pucks to the net," Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister said. "Credit to them, they blocked a lot of shots, but we have to do a better job of finding a way to get pucks to the net in those situations."

With the Blues loss and the Los Angeles Kings win Thursday, the Blues are now seven points out of the Wild Card with just six games remaining. After San Jose, the Blues continue down the California coast and visit the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.