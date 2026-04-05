Projected Lineup: April 5 at Colorado

The St. Louis Blues wrap up a four-game road trip with a 8:30 p.m. CT matchup with the League-leading Colorado Avalanche (ESPN, ESPN App, 101 ESPN) on Sunday night.

"They're really big (points) for us," Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said. "For them, if they don't win, they're still finishing first. They play so well, they play so connected and they play fast. It's a great challenge for us.

"We've gotten better defensively and this is going to be a great test."

The Blues enter Sunday's game after an impressive 6-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks in which Montgomery made several personnel changes and also shook up three of his forward lines.

On Sunday, Montgomery is carrying over the same top three forward lines and defense pairings.

His fourth line, though, will be entirely different and consist of Alexey Toropchenko, Jack Finley and Pavel Buchnevich. All three players did not play Friday in Anaheim.

"We can use that fourth line as a checking line," Montgomery said. "We're going to see some matchups I can use."