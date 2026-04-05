Preview: Blues at Avalanche

Sunday showdown:

The St. Louis Blues wrap up their four-game road trip with a showdown against the Colorado Avalanche. St. Louis enters the matchup with a 1-1-1 record on the trip, most recently earning a 6–2 win over Anaheim on Friday.

The Blues have been hopping in the right direction on the road, earning points in nine of their last 11 road games (7-2-2), and currently sit five points out of a Wild Card spot as they continue their late-season push.

Colorado enters the matchup after shutting out the Dallas Stars in a 2–0 win on Saturday, widening their lead atop the Central Division. The Avalanche have already clinched a playoff spot with 110 points and will look to keep rolling as the top team in the NHL.

This marks the second of three meetings between the teams this season and the first of a home-and-home set, with the Blues poised to host the Avalanche on Tuesday at Enterprise Center.