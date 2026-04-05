Preview: Blues at Avalanche

Preview_COL
By Sophie Femrite / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Sunday showdown:

The St. Louis Blues wrap up their four-game road trip with a showdown against the Colorado Avalanche. St. Louis enters the matchup with a 1-1-1 record on the trip, most recently earning a 6–2 win over Anaheim on Friday.

The Blues have been hopping in the right direction on the road, earning points in nine of their last 11 road games (7-2-2), and currently sit five points out of a Wild Card spot as they continue their late-season push.

Colorado enters the matchup after shutting out the Dallas Stars in a 2–0 win on Saturday, widening their lead atop the Central Division. The Avalanche have already clinched a playoff spot with 110 points and will look to keep rolling as the top team in the NHL.

This marks the second of three meetings between the teams this season and the first of a home-and-home set, with the Blues poised to host the Avalanche on Tuesday at Enterprise Center.

🕒 When: Sunday, April 5 at 8:30 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Ball Arena in Denver, CO
📺 Watch: ESPN
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

STL@COL: Dvorsky puts the Blues on the board

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues are 3-1-0 in their last four games against Colorado.
  • The Blues have not allowed a power-play goal in three of their last four games against the Avalanche.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Dec. 31 at COL | COL 6, STL 1

April 5 at COL, 8:30 p.m. CT

April 7 vs. COL, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: JAKE NEIGHBOURS

Forward Jake Neighbours has been a dynamic contributor for the Blues, recording his 17th and 18th assists of the season on Friday at Anaheim. He’s tallied six assists over his last four games, including three multi-assist outings. Neighbours ranks second on the team in hits (132) and sixth in both points (32) and goals (14).

AVALANCHE: MARTIN NECAS

Martin Necas has been a major offensive force, coming off a First Star performance against Dallas where he recorded a goal and an assist. He enters this matchup riding a five-game point streak, tallying six points (2g, 4a) over that span. Necas ranks second on the team in points (94), goals (36) and assists (58).

STL@ANA: Suter extends the lead

BLUES BUZZ

  • Robert Thomas has 324 career assists, one shy of matching Al MacInnis (325) for the fifth-most in franchise history.
  • Since March 6, Jordan Binnington’s 1.67 goals-against average ranks first in the NHL.
  • Philip Broberg recorded his 24th and 25th assists of the season on Friday at Anaheim, extending his point streak to seven games (2g, 6a), a new career high.

UP NEXT

  • April 7 - Blues vs. Avalanche | Tickets
  • April 9 - Blues vs. Jets | Tickets
  • April 11 - Blues at Blackhawks

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