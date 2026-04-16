Projected Lineup: April 16 at Utah

Jonatan Berggren, Jack Finley and Justin Holl will return to the lineup for the St. Louis Blues in the final game of the season on Thursday.

The Blues will close out their 2025-26 campaign in Utah against the Mammoth, with puck drop scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN, 101 ESPN).

Jonathan Drouin, Matthew Kessel and Oskar Sundqvist will sit out. Joel Hofer will start in net.

With the Blues out of playoff contention, the stakes are much lower than head coach Jim Montgomery would like.

"It's such a different, foreign feeling, and it's a feeling I never want to have again," said Montgomery. "And that's why it's going to be really paramount that we have a great offseason."