Preview: Blues at Mammoth

Preview_UTA
By Sophie Femrite / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Welcome to the Ice Age:

The St. Louis Blues head west for their final test of the season, squaring off against the Utah Mammoth in the fourth and final meeting between the teams. With the season series sitting at 1-2-0 in Utah’s favor, the Blues will look to even things out and finish strong before the offseason.

St. Louis comes in hot, riding a three-game win streak after a strong home finish. That stretch included back-to-back wins over Minnesota (6–3) and Pittsburgh (7–5), where the offense showed up in a big way, scoring 13 goals.

Utah stampedes into the matchup after locking in a playoff spot, clinching the first Wild Card in the Western Conference with a 5–3 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday. They are 4-2-1 this month. This will be their final game before facing the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

🕒 When: Thursday, April 16 at 6:30 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT
📺 Watch: ESPN
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

STL@UTA: Buchnevich buries the puck in the net

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues are 3-2-0 in their last five games against Utah.
  • Since the Mammoth moved to Utah at the start of last season, the Blues are 3-4-0 against them (2-2-0 at home; 1-2-0 on the road).
  • Pavel Buchnevich leads the Blues with eight points (3g, 5a) against Utah.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 23 vs. UTA | UTA 7, STL 4

Nov. 29 vs. UTA | STL 1, UTA 0

Jan. 9 at UTA | UTA 4, STL 2

April 16 at UTA, 6:30 p.m. CT

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: JIMMY SNUGGERUD

Jimmy Snuggerud is coming off a huge performance against the Pittsburgh Penguins, recording his first career four-point game (2g, 2a). The rookie is riding a three-game goal and point streak (4g, 3a) and has 11 points in his last six games (4g, 7a).

Snuggerud's 50 points this season are the most by a Blues rookie since Nelson Emerson in 1991–92, while his 21 goals are the most by a Blues rookie since Patrik Berglund in 2008–09.

MAMMOTH: CLAYON KELLER

Clayton Keller has been a driving force for Utah, riding a nine-game point streak with 18 points (4g, 14a), including eight in his last five games (1g, 7a). Keller became just the 12th American in NHL history to record consecutive 60-assist seasons and only the sixth active player to do so. He leads the Mammoth in points (86) and assists (60), while ranking third on the team in goals (26).

PIT@STL: Snuggerud scores PPG to tie the game

BLUES BUZZ

  • Colton Parayko is expected to dress in his 800th career game, becoming the third Blue in franchise history to reach that mark (1. Bernie Federko, 927 / 2. Barret Jackman, 803).
  • If Pavel Buchnevich can record three points Thursday, he would become the fourth Blue in franchise history to record at least 50 points in each of his first five seasons as a Blue.
  • If Robert Thomas can record one assist Thursday, he would reach 40+ assists and 60+ points for the fifth straight season, becoming just the second Blue in franchise history to post five or more consecutive seasons of both (Bernie Federko from 1978-79 to 1988-89, 11 seasons).

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