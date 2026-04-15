Preview: Blues at Mammoth

Welcome to the Ice Age:

The St. Louis Blues head west for their final test of the season, squaring off against the Utah Mammoth in the fourth and final meeting between the teams. With the season series sitting at 1-2-0 in Utah’s favor, the Blues will look to even things out and finish strong before the offseason.

St. Louis comes in hot, riding a three-game win streak after a strong home finish. That stretch included back-to-back wins over Minnesota (6–3) and Pittsburgh (7–5), where the offense showed up in a big way, scoring 13 goals.

Utah stampedes into the matchup after locking in a playoff spot, clinching the first Wild Card in the Western Conference with a 5–3 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday. They are 4-2-1 this month. This will be their final game before facing the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.