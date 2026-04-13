Projected Lineup: April 13 vs. Minnesota

There will be changes to three of the forward lines for the St. Louis Blues on Monday when they host the Minnesota Wild (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 101 ESPN).

Based on morning skate:

Pius Suter will move up to the second line with Pavel Buchnevich shifting to wing

Jonathan Drouin will slot back in on the third line in place of Jonatan Berggren

Jack Finley, replacing Oskar Sundqvist, will return to the lineup on the fourth line alongside Alexey Toropchenko and Otto Stenberg

While the Blues have been eliminated from playoff contention, Head Coach Jim Montgomery still has high standards for what he expects to see from his team.

"We're just trying to see who's going to compete in these games," Montgomery said. "Today it's about personal pride, how you want to represent yourself and the St. Louis Blues organization."

The top line and defense pairings look to remain unchanged from last game.

Joel Hofer will get the start in goal.