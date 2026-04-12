Preview: Blues vs. Wild

Preview_MIN
By Sophie Femrite / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Ope, it's a Wild one:

The St. Louis Blues open their final week of the season at Enterprise Center on Monday as they host the Minnesota Wild. The matchup is the third and final meeting between the two teams. St. Louis also begins its 13th and final set of back-to-backs, facing Minnesota before hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night, also at home.

St. Louis is coming off a 5–3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. While the win was positive, other results did not fall the team's way, leading to the Blues being officially eliminated from playoff contention for 2025-26.

Minnesota enters after a 2–1 loss to the Nashville Predators. The Wild rank third in the Central Division and have already clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, set for a first-round matchup against the Dallas Stars.

🕒 When: Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

STL@MIN: Mailloux answers back

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues are 1-1-0 against Minnesota this season, with each team winning a game on the road.
  • The Blues are 9-5-0 in their last 14 games against Minnesota at Enterprise Center.
  • Since the start of last season, Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Thomas share the team lead with four assists and six points against the Wild.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 9 vs. MIN | MIN 5, STL 0 

March 1 at MIN | STL 3, MIN 1 

April 13 vs. MIN, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: JIMMY SNUGGERUD

Forward Jimmy Snuggerud has continued to make an impact for the Blues, recording five points (1g, 4a) over his last five games. He scored in Friday’s win over Chicago for his 18th goal of the season, which also marked his 44th point of the year—the most in a single season by a Blues rookie since Patrik Berglund posted 47 in 2008-09. He currently ranks fourth on the team in both goals and points.

WILD: MATS ZUCCARELLO

Forward Mats Zuccarello has been a key piece for the Wild, recording nine points (9a) and a +4 rating over his last five games. Zuccarello ranks fourth on the team in both points (54) and assists (39) this season and continues to be one of the Wild’s most reliable playmakers heading into the final stretch.

STL@CHI: Snuggerud scores 18th of the season

BLUES BUZZ

  • With his next assist, Robert Thomas will take sole possession of fifth on the Blues all-time franchise list. He is currently tied with Al MacInnis, both holding 325 assists.
  • Two St. Louis rookies (Dalibor Dvorsky and Jimmy Snuggerud) have 10+ goals this season. It is the first time multiple Blues rookies have reached that mark since 2008-09, when B.J. Crombeen (11), T.J. Oshie (14), and Patrik Berglund (21) each recorded 10 or more goals.

UP NEXT

  • April 14 - Blues vs. Penguins | Tickets
  • April 16 - Blues at Mammoth  [final regular-season game]

News Feed

Blues score 3 in 2nd period to pull away from Blackhawks

Jets hold off Blues for 3rd straight victory

Parayko nominated for King Clancy Trophy

Blues announce Thunderbirds leadership change

Binnington nominated for Masterton Trophy

Avalanche defeat Blues, clinch Western Conference, Central Division titles

Thomas named NHL Third Star of the Week

Thomas gets 1st hat trick, lifts Blues past Avalanche

Holloway scores twice, Blues move up in wild card chase with win against Ducks

Blues sign Ralph to entry-level contract

Blues celebrate Fan Appreciation Week from April 6-16

Kings recover in OT, edge Blues to move into 2nd wild card in West

Snuggerud named NHL Rookie of the Month for March

Celebrini surpasses 100 points, Sharks defeat Blues on late goal

NHLPA Goals & Dreams, Walker donate equipment to Blues Special Hockey

Holloway has goal, assist as Blues cruise past Maple Leafs to win 4th straight

Holloway wins it with 3 seconds left in OT, Blues top Sharks

Blues Prospect Update: March 26