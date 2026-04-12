Preview: Blues vs. Wild

Ope, it's a Wild one:

The St. Louis Blues open their final week of the season at Enterprise Center on Monday as they host the Minnesota Wild. The matchup is the third and final meeting between the two teams. St. Louis also begins its 13th and final set of back-to-backs, facing Minnesota before hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night, also at home.

St. Louis is coming off a 5–3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. While the win was positive, other results did not fall the team's way, leading to the Blues being officially eliminated from playoff contention for 2025-26.

Minnesota enters after a 2–1 loss to the Nashville Predators. The Wild rank third in the Central Division and have already clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, set for a first-round matchup against the Dallas Stars.