Projected Lineup: April 11 at Chicago

Pius Suter will return to the lineup for the St. Louis Blues as they face his former team, the Chicago Blackhawks, on Saturday at United Center (4 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 101 ESPN).

The team did not hold a morning skate on Saturday. The below lines and defense pairings are based on updates from Head Coach Jim Montgomery and Friday's practice at Enterprise Center.

Suter is expected to slot in on the fourth line with Alexey Toropchenko and Oskar Sundqvist, also returning to the lineup today.

Additionally, it looks like Pavel Buchnevich will move up to center the second line while Dalibor Dvorsky will take the role of third-line center.

Joel Hofer gets the start in goal.