Preview: Blues at Blackhawks

A revamped rivalry:

The St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks will face off on Saturday at the United Center to conclude their season series. The Blues enter the matchup following back-to-back home losses to the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets. They currently sit seven points out of the second Western Conference Wild Card spot.

The Blackhawks also come into the contest on a two-game losing streak, having fallen to the San Jose Sharks and the Carolina Hurricanes. Despite already being eliminated from this year's playoffs, Chicago has picked up points in 10 of its 16 games in March and leaned into a youthful core.

With minimal games left in the regular season, both teams will turn to their young stars to get a win against a longtime rival.