Preview: Blues at Blackhawks

Preview_CHI
By Nathan Hargis / Notes by Brett Barczewski

A revamped rivalry:

The St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks will face off on Saturday at the United Center to conclude their season series. The Blues enter the matchup following back-to-back home losses to the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets. They currently sit seven points out of the second Western Conference Wild Card spot.

The Blackhawks also come into the contest on a two-game losing streak, having fallen to the San Jose Sharks and the Carolina Hurricanes. Despite already being eliminated from this year's playoffs, Chicago has picked up points in 10 of its 16 games in March and leaned into a youthful core.

With minimal games left in the regular season, both teams will turn to their young stars to get a win against a longtime rival.

🕒 When: Saturday, April 11 at 4 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: United Center in Chicago, IL
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

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BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Blackhawks will meet for their fourth and final matchup of the season.
  • The Blues are 1-2-0 against Chicago this season (1-1-0 at home; 0-1-0 on the road).
  • Including the matchup vs. Chicago, three of the Blues’ remaining four games this season will come against Central Division opponents.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 15 vs. CHI | CHI 8, STL 3 

Dec. 12 vs. CHI | STL 3, CHI 2 

Jan. 7 at CHI | CHI 7, STL 3 

April 11 at CHI, 4 p.m. CT

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: PHILIP BROBERG

Defenseman Philip Broberg has helped propel the Blues in the second half of the season. Broberg has nine points in his last 10 games (2g, 7a), and sits third on the Blues with 24 assists. Broberg recorded his latest assist in Thursday's matchup against Winnipeg and will look to continue his scoring efforts in Saturday’s matchup.

BLACKHAWKS: ANTON FRONDELL

Rookie forward Anton Frondell has been dynamic since his debut in March. Frondell has eight points in his nine games played (3g, 5a) and has recorded at least three shots in five of those contests. He recorded two goals Thursday vs. Carolina for his first career multi-goal game and will look to keep contributing on Saturday.

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BLUES BUZZ

  • Robert Thomas recorded his 36th assist on Thursday vs. Winnipeg, which was also the 325th assist of his career. This matches Al MacInnis for fifth on the Blues all-time franchise list.
  • Colton Parayko scored his third goal of the season on Thursday vs. Winnipeg, which was also the 80th goal of his career. This moved him into a tie with Jeff Brown for fourth on the Blues all-time franchise list among defensemen.

UP NEXT

  • April 13 - Blues vs. Wild | Tickets
  • April 14 - Blues vs. Penguins | Tickets
  • April 16 - Blues at Mammoth [final regular-season game]

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