Preview: Blues vs. Stars

Preview_DAL_whitelogos
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Saturday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

The St. Louis Blues return to Enterprise Center to take on the Dallas Stars, eager to rebound and refocus after Wednesday's game against Chicago. With 4 consecutive home games, the Blues will aim to reestablish their rhythm and pick up key points on home ice.

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 2-2-0
  • Power Play: 18.2 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 76.9 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.00 / 4.25
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 29.0 / 27.0
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 49.8
DALLAS STARS
  • Record: 3-1-0
  • PP: 38.5 percent
  • PK: 68.8 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 4.25 / 3.75
  • Shots for / against per game: 28.8 / 32.8
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 54.0

THE OPPONENT

The Stars enter the season with a fresh face behind the bench in Glen Gulutzan, who returns to lead Dallas after a successful stint in Edmonton. Dallas has been a Western Conference contender in recent years — appearing in the Conference Finals three straight seasons — and they’re not strangers to deep postseason runs. Their goaltending is anchored by Jake Oettinger, and offensively they lean on dynamic forwards like Mikko Rantanen and Jason Robertson. Last season, their depth and balance played a key role in establishing them as a regular postseason threat.

The Blues will look to flip the script against the Stars after going 0-2-1 in the season series last year. St. Louis has gone 2-2-3 in its last seven games against Dallas, but has fared well at home with a 6-3-1 record over their last 10 matchups at Enterprise Center.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 18 vs. DAL, 6 p.m. CT | Tickets
Jan. 23 at DAL, 7 p.m. CT
Jan. 27 vs. DAL, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets
Feb. 4 at DAL, 8:30 p.m. CT

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES

Jake Neighbours has been a consistent bright spot to start the season, entering Saturday’s game riding a three-game goal streak (4g, 1a), tying his career best from last March. A goal against Dallas would mark the first four-game goal streak of his NHL career. The 23-year-old winger continues to showcase his scoring touch and physical presence, making him a key piece of the Blues’ offensive attack early in the campaign.

STARS

Jason Robertson remains the heartbeat of Dallas’ attack. The 26-year-old led the Stars in goals last season (35) and has topped 75 points in three straight campaigns. His combination of skill, strength, and scoring touch makes him a constant threat in the offensive zone.

BLUE NOTES

  • Colton Parayko is expected to dress in his 728th career game, which will move him ahead of David Backes for sole possession of 7th on the Blues all-time franchise list.
  • If Robert Thomas can reach 60+ assists this season, he would be just the second player in franchise history with three consecutive 60+ assist seasons (Bernie Federko, six straight seasons from 1980-81 to 1985-86).
  • Doug Armstrong is in his 16th season as the Blues GM (1,163 games as Blues GM), the longest tenured GM in franchise history.

