Preview: Blues vs. Stars

THE OPPONENT

The Stars enter the season with a fresh face behind the bench in Glen Gulutzan, who returns to lead Dallas after a successful stint in Edmonton. Dallas has been a Western Conference contender in recent years — appearing in the Conference Finals three straight seasons — and they’re not strangers to deep postseason runs. Their goaltending is anchored by Jake Oettinger, and offensively they lean on dynamic forwards like Mikko Rantanen and Jason Robertson. Last season, their depth and balance played a key role in establishing them as a regular postseason threat.

The Blues will look to flip the script against the Stars after going 0-2-1 in the season series last year. St. Louis has gone 2-2-3 in its last seven games against Dallas, but has fared well at home with a 6-3-1 record over their last 10 matchups at Enterprise Center.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 18 vs. DAL, 6 p.m. CT | Tickets

Jan. 23 at DAL, 7 p.m. CT

Jan. 27 vs. DAL, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

Feb. 4 at DAL, 8:30 p.m. CT