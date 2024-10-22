Preview: Blues vs. Jets

joseph_scheifele_broadcast
By Gabby Khodadad
St. Louis Blues

When: Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis
Watch:
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Online at ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (4-2-0) are coming off a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

After conceding a goal in the first period, the Blues regrouped and gained offensive momentum going into the second. The Joseph brothers were the first to strike; Mathieu found the back of the net to tie the game 1-1, with an assist from his brother, P.O. This marked the first time since December 1992 that a set of brothers factored on the same goal for the franchise.

Just 63 seconds later, forward Jake Neighbours tallied his second of the season to take the lead. Then newcomer Dylan Holloway scored his first goal as a Blue, assisted by defenseman Philip Broberg to extend his point streak to six games. Up 3-1 entering the third, the Hurricanes scored back-to-back goals early in the period to tie the game, but forward Kasperi Kapanen played hero, scoring the game-winning goal to give the Blues their fourth victory of the season.

After the game, Head Coach Drew Bannister praised his team for their performance:

“I was impressed with our guys. Obviously, we come out and a couple of bounces and they get a power-play goal and we’re on the heels a little bit. Call time out, guys seemed to settle down and they got back to work. We had a couple of good shifts and we scored shortly after that. And then you’re just trying to make sure that you defend the lead and do proper things and make hard plays and simplify and high percentage plays."

The Blues will close out their homestand on Tuesday night before departing for a four-game road trip, starting with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

JETS The Winnipeg Jets (5-0-0) are coming into Tuesday night’s matchup undefeated after beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Sunday.

They are the only undefeated team remaining in the NHL this season.

Trailing 2-0 in the second period, the Jets scored back-to-back-to-back goals to take the lead before heading into intermission. The Penguins tied the game early in the third period before the Jets went on another three-goal scoring spree to end the game.

The Jets lost a number of veterans during the offseason, including Sean Monahan who signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Tyler Toffoli with the San Jose Sharks and Brenden Dillon with the New Jersey Devils. The Jets have made the playoffs six of the past seven seasons, most recently falling in the first round to the Colorado Avalanche in five games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Mathieu Joseph accounted for two points (one goal and one assist) in the Blues' win over the Hurricanes. Joseph currently has two goals and three points on the season. In 72 games last season with the Ottawa Senators, Joseph had 35 points (11 goals and 24 assists).

JETS Forward Mark Scheifele currently leads the Jets in points (eight) and goals (five). Scheifele has recorded at least one point in each of the five games the Jets have played. The former seventh overall pick in 2011, he led the team in points last season with 72 (25 goals, 47 assists).

BLUE NOTES

  • The 2025 Blues Hall of Fame Class will be announced at Tuesday's game. The 2024 class included Pavol Demitra, Mike Liut and Keith Tkachuk.
  • The Blues have allowed just seven goals at home so far, which is the second-least in the NHL among teams to have played at least three home games (20 teams)
  • Philip Broberg’s six-game season-opening point streak is now tied for the longest by a Blues defenseman in franchise history with Steve Duchesne (six in 1997-98). Broberg is now also one of nine defensemen in NHL history to start their tenure with a franchise recording at least a six-game point streak.
  • Brayden Schenn has appeared in 170 consecutive games dating back to Oct. 15, 2022, which is the longest active streak by a Blue.
  • Brandon Saad is one shy of 500 career points.

News Feed

Blues to make FanDuel Sports Network debut on Tuesday

2025 Blues Hall of Fame class to be announced Oct. 22

Neighbours, M. Joseph each gets 2 points, lift Blues past Hurricanes

Joseph brothers’ parents have best reaction after both combine for goal

Neighbours, Blues edge Islanders in OT

Blues host the annual Pink at the Rink on Oct. 19 to raise breast cancer awareness

Sundqvist cleared for contact, likely to return soon

Gustavsson scores goalie goal for Wild in win against Blues 

Blues highlight new partnership with introduction of the Ronzoni Olympia

Saad activated, Texier placed on IR

Blues Home Opener show to feature re-imagined 'Meet Me In St. Louis' song

Eichel, Barbashev help Golden Knights hold off Blues

Blues overcome 3-goal deficit to win in overtime

Blues add new concession stands for 2024-25

Kyrou, Blues rally past Kraken to win season opener

Blues recall Bolduc from Springfield

Bally Sports slated to air 71 regular-season Blues games in 2024-25

Dobbs Face-Off Week set for Oct. 11-19