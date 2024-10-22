Preview: Blues vs. Jets

When: Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis

Watch:

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

Tickets: Online at ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (4-2-0) are coming off a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

After conceding a goal in the first period, the Blues regrouped and gained offensive momentum going into the second. The Joseph brothers were the first to strike; Mathieu found the back of the net to tie the game 1-1, with an assist from his brother, P.O. This marked the first time since December 1992 that a set of brothers factored on the same goal for the franchise.

Just 63 seconds later, forward Jake Neighbours tallied his second of the season to take the lead. Then newcomer Dylan Holloway scored his first goal as a Blue, assisted by defenseman Philip Broberg to extend his point streak to six games. Up 3-1 entering the third, the Hurricanes scored back-to-back goals early in the period to tie the game, but forward Kasperi Kapanen played hero, scoring the game-winning goal to give the Blues their fourth victory of the season.

After the game, Head Coach Drew Bannister praised his team for their performance:

“I was impressed with our guys. Obviously, we come out and a couple of bounces and they get a power-play goal and we’re on the heels a little bit. Call time out, guys seemed to settle down and they got back to work. We had a couple of good shifts and we scored shortly after that. And then you’re just trying to make sure that you defend the lead and do proper things and make hard plays and simplify and high percentage plays."

The Blues will close out their homestand on Tuesday night before departing for a four-game road trip, starting with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

JETS The Winnipeg Jets (5-0-0) are coming into Tuesday night’s matchup undefeated after beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Sunday.

They are the only undefeated team remaining in the NHL this season.

Trailing 2-0 in the second period, the Jets scored back-to-back-to-back goals to take the lead before heading into intermission. The Penguins tied the game early in the third period before the Jets went on another three-goal scoring spree to end the game.

The Jets lost a number of veterans during the offseason, including Sean Monahan who signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Tyler Toffoli with the San Jose Sharks and Brenden Dillon with the New Jersey Devils. The Jets have made the playoffs six of the past seven seasons, most recently falling in the first round to the Colorado Avalanche in five games.