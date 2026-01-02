Preview: Blues vs. Golden Knights

Preview_Kyrou
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Two More At Home, A Tone To Set

The Blues didn’t get the result they wanted in Colorado on Wednesday, but the response now matters more than the outcome. Back at Enterprise Center, St. Louis opens a brief two-game homestand with a chance to recalibrate before another stretch on the road.

That opportunity comes with no shortage of challenge.

Despite some recent struggles and dropping six of their last seven games, the Vegas Golden Knights are always a threat. They arrive sitting second in the Pacific Division and among the Western Conference’s top teams, bringing structure, depth and star power to St. Louis.

Vegas will also skate with added spotlight, with Mitch Marner, Mark Stone and Shea Theodore recently named to Team Canada for the 2026 Olympics — a reminder of the elite talent the Blues will face Friday.

🕒 When: Friday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, First Alert 4, Matrix Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

VGK@STL: Broberg scores late in the third

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Golden Knights will meet for their second of three matchups this season.
  • The Blues are 5-6-2 in their last 13 games against Vegas.
  • The Blues will start their eighth set of back-to-back games Friday vs. Vegas before hosting the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday afternoon.
  • The Blues are 3-3-1 in their first game of back-to-back sets this season.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 15 vs. VGK | VGK 4, STL 1

Jan. 2 vs. VGK, 2 p.m. CT | Tickets

Jan. 10 at VGK, 9 p.m. CT

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: DALIBOR DVORSKY

Dalibor Dvorsky continues to trend upward. The 20-year-old scored Wednesday in Colorado and has points in two of his last three games, showing increasing confidence at the NHL level. Earlier this month, he recorded his first multi-goal game against Nashville, becoming one of the youngest players in franchise history to do so.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS: JACK EICHEL

Jack Eichel remains the engine of Vegas’ offense. The alternate captain leads the Golden Knights in scoring with 41 points this season and has been especially dangerous of late, recording eight points over his last five games.

STL@COL: Dvorsky puts the Blues on the board

BLUES BUZZ

  • Head Coach Jim Montgomery will coach in his 400th career game Friday.
  • Colton Parayko is set to appear in his 765th career game, moving him into a tie with Alexander Steen for fourth on the Blues all-time franchise list in games played.
  • On Wednesday, goaltender Jordan Binnington and defenseman Colton Parayko were named to Team Canada for the upcoming 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games.

UP NEXT

  • Jan. 3 - Blues vs. Canadiens | Tickets
  • Jan. 7 - Blues at Blackhawks
  • Jan. 9 - Blues at Mammoth

News Feed

Dean cleared by NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

MacKinnon gets 400th goal, Avalanche cruise past Blues

Binnington, Parayko to play for Team Canada at Olympics

Photos: The Best of 2025

Police vs. Fire game set for Jan. 3 at Enterprise Center

Sabres defeat Blues, extend winning streak to 9

Suter sidelined with right-ankle injury

Buchnevich scores twice, Blues end Predators 3-game winning streak

Raddysh has 3 points, Lightning defeat Blues

Thomas has 2 goals, assist to help Blues end Panthers winning streak at 4

Blues assign Luff to Springfield

Miller scores in OT again, Rangers defeat Blues

Blues partner with FanDuel Sports Network, Gray Media to simulcast select games

Faulk scores lone goal, Blues shut out Jets

Blues assign McGing to Springfield

Blues claim Berggren off waivers

Forsberg scores hat trick for Predators in win against Blues

Blues recall Stenberg from Springfield