Preview: Blues vs. Golden Knights

Two More At Home, A Tone To Set

The Blues didn’t get the result they wanted in Colorado on Wednesday, but the response now matters more than the outcome. Back at Enterprise Center, St. Louis opens a brief two-game homestand with a chance to recalibrate before another stretch on the road.

That opportunity comes with no shortage of challenge.

Despite some recent struggles and dropping six of their last seven games, the Vegas Golden Knights are always a threat. They arrive sitting second in the Pacific Division and among the Western Conference’s top teams, bringing structure, depth and star power to St. Louis.

Vegas will also skate with added spotlight, with Mitch Marner, Mark Stone and Shea Theodore recently named to Team Canada for the 2026 Olympics — a reminder of the elite talent the Blues will face Friday.