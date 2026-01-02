Projected Lineup: Jan. 2 vs. Vegas

Projected Lineup
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues open their 2026 slate against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday at Enterprise Center (2 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, First Alert 4, Matrix Midwest, 101 ESPN).

There was no morning skate held Friday due to the afternoon start, but Head Coach Jim Montgomery provided the expected lineup during his pregame media availability.

Mathieu Joseph will be back in, replacing Robby Fabbri on the fourth line. Additionally there will be some changes to the make-up of the top two lines. The defense will remain the same, and Joel Hofer will get the start in net.

"I want to see us fight for each other," Montgomery said. "I want to see us have more determination in not being denied getting to hard areas and denying people into hard areas."

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich - Brayden Schenn - Jimmy Snuggerud
Otto Stenberg - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Mathieu Joseph

Defense

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler - Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker - Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Joel Hofer

