Preview: Blues vs. Flames

Just two days after their last meeting, the St. Louis Blues (21-20-4) and Calgary Flames (21-15-7) will face off again Thursday in a crucial battle for two points. This will mark the teams' final matchup of the season as both fight for a Wild Card spot.

The Blues earned their fifth consecutive victory over the Flames in a tight battle on Tuesday night, winning 2-1 and moving to 2-0 in the season series.

St. Louis came out buzzing, and defenseman Colton Parayko notched his ninth goal of the season just 49 seconds into the game for the early lead. After a scoreless second period that saw both goalies make some big saves, Calgary’s Kevin Bahl finally solved Jordan Binnington to tie the game.

But the Blues responded quickly, and Radek Faksa tipped in the eventual game-winning goal midway through the third. It's the 15th game-winner in his career and first with the Blues. The team then locked it down for the remainder of the game to keep the Flames from finding the equalizer and take two points in regulation.

Following the victory, Faksa expressed his satisfaction with the team’s effort and result, but stated they are hungry for more.

“It’s a good start, but we have another Thursday night big game. Calgary, they hold the spot that we want,” Faksa said. “They hold the Wild Card spot, and we have to get there. It’s a big chance for us, especially when we play at home.”

With both teams chasing a playoff spot, this final matchup is pivotal. In the Western Conference, the Wild Card race remains extremely close. Currently the Flames hold the second Wild Card spot with 49 points while the Vancouver Canucks are not far behind with 48. The Blues trail just behind them with 46. The top two teams in the Wild Card standings advance to the playoffs.

Thursday's tilt wraps up the four-game homestand (2-1-0 so far) before heading out west for matchups against Utah and Vegas.