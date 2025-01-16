Projected Lineup: Jan. 16 vs. Calgary 

Coming off a tight 2-1 contest against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday Night, the St. Louis Blues will look to pick up another two points in the race to close the three-point Wild Card gap (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN, Blues App).

Thursday’s morning skate at Enterprise Center was optional but based on Wednesday’s practice at Centene Community Ice Center, the Blues will bring a few small tweaks to the lineup ahead of tonight’s rematch.

“Our team is not at the level where we keep the same lineup,” Head Coach Jim Montgomery said. “It’s just going to be based on if guys are doing the right things out there and giving us a good opportunity at success. You played well, you’re going to continue to play, win or lose.”

Jim Montgomery confirmed that forward Zack Bolduc would re-draw into the lineup in a direct swap for Alexandre Texier on the third line, and that Jake Neighbours, who left practice early Wednesday as a precaution (upper-body), will be questionable for Thursday.

Neighbours did participate in the optional morning skate.

Joel Hofer will get the start in net tonight.

“We like the rotation we have with our goaltenders, and the consistency with which they have played,” Montgomery said.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours – Robert Thomas – Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway – Brayden Schenn – Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad – Oskar Sundqvist – Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko – Radek Faksa – Mathieu Joseph

Defense

Cam Fowler – Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg – Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter – Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Joel Hofer