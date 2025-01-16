Projected Lineup: Jan. 16 vs. Calgary 

GettyImages-2123630304
By Kayla Kamil
St. Louis Blues

Coming off a tight 2-1 contest against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday Night, the St. Louis Blues will look to pick up another two points in the race to close the three-point Wild Card gap (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN, Blues App).

Thursday’s morning skate at Enterprise Center was optional but based on Wednesday’s practice at Centene Community Ice Center, the Blues will bring a few small tweaks to the lineup ahead of tonight’s rematch.

“Our team is not at the level where we keep the same lineup,” Head Coach Jim Montgomery said. “It’s just going to be based on if guys are doing the right things out there and giving us a good opportunity at success. You played well, you’re going to continue to play, win or lose.”

Jim Montgomery confirmed that forward Zack Bolduc would re-draw into the lineup in a direct swap for Alexandre Texier on the third line, and that Jake Neighbours, who left practice early Wednesday as a precaution (upper-body), will be questionable for Thursday.

Neighbours did participate in the optional morning skate.

Joel Hofer will get the start in net tonight.

“We like the rotation we have with our goaltenders, and the consistency with which they have played,” Montgomery said.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours – Robert Thomas – Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway – Brayden Schenn – Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad – Oskar Sundqvist – Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko – Radek Faksa – Mathieu Joseph

Defense

Cam Fowler – Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg – Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter – Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Joel Hofer

Related Content

Preview: Blues vs. Flames

News Feed

18th annual Blues Blood Drive set for Jan. 21

Preview: Blues vs. Flames

Faksa breaks tie in 3rd, Blues edge Flames

Blue Jackets hold off Blues, get 4th straight win

Projected Lineup: Jan. 11 vs. Columbus

Stenberg transferred to Springfield Thunderbirds

Blues score 4 straight in 1st, pull away from Ducks

Blues, Ducks celebrate Fowler’s 1,000th game with special ceremony

Blues announce transfer of ownership stake within Taylor family

Middleton, Wild rally past Blues in 3rd for 4th win in row

Blues partner with First Alert 4 and Matrix Midwest to broadcast 3 games over-the-air

5 Blues prospects medal at 2025 World Junior Championship

Voronkov has 2 goals, Blue Jackets score 6 to hold off Blues

Saad scores natural hat trick, Blues shut out Senators

Blues announce activations for Pride Night on Jan. 9

Fowler, Blues defeat Blackhawks in NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

NHL announces Blues Quarter-Century teams

Fowler to play 1,000th NHL game at Winter Classic