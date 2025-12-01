Preview: Blues vs. Ducks

The Blues enjoyed a successful back-to-back weekend with wins on Friday and Saturday, building momentum at Enterprise Center as they close out this homestand. With one more contest on home ice before hitting the road for a three-game trip, St. Louis will look to carry that winning energy forward and finish strong in front of the home crowd.

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 9-10-7
  • Power Play: 20.9 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 75.4 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.62 / 3.42
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 25.4 / 27.3
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 50.4
ANAHEIM DUCKS
  • Record: 15-9-1
  • PP: 20.0 percent
  • PK: 73.8 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.60 / 3.32
  • Shots for / against per game: 30.4 / 29.4
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 46.6

THE OPPONENT

The Anaheim Ducks enter the 2025-26 season with renewed direction under head coach Joel Quenneville, who aims to bring structure and stability to a young, high-upside roster. Led by emerging stars like Cutter Gauthier and Leo Carlsson, Anaheim has the talent to take a step forward, while veterans added in the offseason provide needed balance. With Quenneville at the helm, the Ducks are looking to turn potential into progress, and so far this season, they’ve shown signs of doing just that.

The Blues and Ducks meet for the first time this season, and St. Louis enters the matchup with a dominant history in the series. The Blues went 3-0-0 against Anaheim last year—outscoring the Ducks 17–7—and have won 10 straight games against them dating back to April 2022. That streak stands as the Blues’ longest active run against any opponent and the second-longest active streak in the NHL. With a win, St. Louis would notch an 11-game streak or longer against a single opponent for just the fifth time in franchise history. The Blues have also earned points in 11 straight games against Anaheim (10-0-1), including five consecutive home wins and points in nine straight at Enterprise Center.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Dylan Holloway enters Monday’s matchup riding a steady surge in his game. He scored his seventh goal of the season on Saturday against Utah—also the game-winner—and now has points in back-to-back contests and four in his last five (2g, 2a). Holloway’s seven goals share the team lead with Jordan Kyrou, and his 58 shots rank second on the roster, underscoring his growing offensive presence. Just six points shy of 100 in his career, Holloway is heating up at the right time and is a key player to watch as the Blues look to keep building momentum.

ANAHEIM DUCKS

Cutter Gauthier has been a driving force for Anaheim’s offense this season, entering Monday’s matchup with an impressive 30 points through 25 games (15g, 15a). The young standout is coming off a two-point night in Chicago, where he added a goal and an assist to continue his strong early-season pace. With a blend of speed, skill and finish, Gauthier has quickly become one of the Ducks’ most dangerous threats on offense and will be a focal point for the Blues to contain.

BLUE NOTES

  • The Blues have earned points in 10 of their last 12 games (5-2-5) since Nov. 6. Their 15 points in that span share seventh in the NHL.
  • Since Nov. 11, the Blues have not allowed a power-play goal in eight of their 10 games. They have gone 16-for-18 (88.9 percent) on the penalty kill in that span, which ranks fifth in the NHL.

