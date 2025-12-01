Preview: Blues vs. Ducks

THE OPPONENT

The Anaheim Ducks enter the 2025-26 season with renewed direction under head coach Joel Quenneville, who aims to bring structure and stability to a young, high-upside roster. Led by emerging stars like Cutter Gauthier and Leo Carlsson, Anaheim has the talent to take a step forward, while veterans added in the offseason provide needed balance. With Quenneville at the helm, the Ducks are looking to turn potential into progress, and so far this season, they’ve shown signs of doing just that.

The Blues and Ducks meet for the first time this season, and St. Louis enters the matchup with a dominant history in the series. The Blues went 3-0-0 against Anaheim last year—outscoring the Ducks 17–7—and have won 10 straight games against them dating back to April 2022. That streak stands as the Blues’ longest active run against any opponent and the second-longest active streak in the NHL. With a win, St. Louis would notch an 11-game streak or longer against a single opponent for just the fifth time in franchise history. The Blues have also earned points in 11 straight games against Anaheim (10-0-1), including five consecutive home wins and points in nine straight at Enterprise Center.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Dec. 1 vs. ANA, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

March 8 at ANA, 8 p.m. CT

April 3 at ANA, 9 p.m. CT