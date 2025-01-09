Preview: Blues vs. Ducks

preview_broadcastinfo
By Gabby Khodadad / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St, Louis, MO
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Online at ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (19-19-4) will begin a four-game homestand on Thursday when they face off against the Anaheim Ducks for the first time this season.

The Blues fell 6-4 to division opponent the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Despite having the edge on shots (33-26), faceoff wins (32-24) and hits (31-29), the Blues were unable to outscore Minnesota in St. Paul.

Within the first 2:12, the Wild already had a two-goal lead over the Blues. However, despite giving up two early goals, the Blues rallied and scored the next four for a two-goal lead.

Pavel Buchnevich was the first Blue on the board halfway through the first. Coming into the middle frame, the Blues were hot, getting goals from Jordan Kyrou, Jake Neighbours and Robert Thomas all within the first five minutes of the period. However the Blues were unable to hold onto their lead as they gave up four unanswered goals in the final two periods.

After the disappointing loss, Neighbours shared his thoughts on Tuesday’s game.

“There’s positives, but you go up 4-2 on the road, you've got to find a way to win a game,” Neighbours said. “There’s no excuses. It’s not right. You want to make the playoffs, you've got to win those games. It was a great effort to battle back, obviously not the start we wanted, but we get up to 4-2, it’s got to be over. We have to find a way.”

The Blues will look to turn the page when they host the Ducks in their annual Pride Night game on Thursday.

DUCKS The Anaheim Ducks (17-18-5) are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss in a back-and-forth game with the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

In the offseason, the Ducks traded defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Cutter Gauthier. In Gauthier’s rookie year, he is fifth on the team in points with 18 (five goals, 13 assists).

Midway through the season, the Ducks traded veteran defenseman Cam Fowler to the Blues. Fowler was drafted 12th overall in the 2010 draft by the Ducks and spent 14 full seasons with the organization. Fowler is their all-time leader as a defenseman in games (991), goals (96), assists (361), points (457) and game-winning goals (18).

The Ducks last made the playoffs in the 2017-18 season where they were swept by the San Jose Sharks in the first round. They are currently in sixth place in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Defenseman Cam Fowler is facing off against his former team for the first time since being traded to the Blues on Dec. 14. In his 11 games in the Blue Note, he has nine points (four goals, five assists). Prior to puck drop on Thursday, Fowler will be honored for 1,000 NHL games. The milestone game came on Dec. 31 in the Discover NHL Winter Classic, where he netted two goals to become the first defenseman to score twice in an outdoor game.

DUCKS Forward Troy Terry leads the Ducks in goals (14), assists (19) and points (33). In his last five games, Terry has seven points (four goals, three assists). In 389 career games, the assistant captain has 263 points (109 goals, 154 assists).

BLUE NOTES

  • The Blues have won three straight home games against Anaheim and have earned points in seven straight home games against the Ducks (4-0-3).
  • Forward Brandon Saad is expected to appear in his 900th career game.
  • Defenseman Ryan Suter is expected to appear in his 1,487th career game, which will move him into a tie for 24th in NHL history with Wayne Gretzky.
  • Forward Dylan Holloway recorded two assists on Tuesday at Minnesota and has a four-game point streak (one goal, six assists).

Related Content

News Feed

Blues to celebrate Fowler's 1,000 games on Jan. 9 vs. Anaheim

Blues announce transfer of ownership stake within Taylor family

Middleton, Wild rally past Blues in 3rd for 4th win in row

Blues partner with First Alert 4 and Matrix Midwest to broadcast 3 games over-the-air

5 Blues prospects medal at 2025 World Junior Championship

Voronkov has 2 goals, Blue Jackets score 6 to hold off Blues

Saad scores natural hat trick, Blues shut out Senators

Blues announce activations for Pride Night on Jan. 9

Fowler, Blues defeat Blackhawks in NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

NHL announces Blues Quarter-Century teams

Fowler to play 1,000th NHL game at Winter Classic

Winter Classic: By the Numbers

Blues, Blackhawks set to take bitter rivalry outside at Winter Classic

Luukkonen makes 35 saves, Sabres defeat Blues for 3rd straight win

Binnington hits home run with Winter Classic mask design

Thomas scores twice, Blues defeat Predators

Holloway scores 1st NHL hat trick, Blues shut out Red Wings

Barkov scores late, Panthers top Blues in OT for 3rd straight win