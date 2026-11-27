St. Louis Blues General Manager Alexander Steen announced today that the Blues have activated forward Connor McMichael and placed forward Jimmy Snuggerud (upper-body) on injured reserve.

McMichael, 25, has posted 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 22 games this season. Overall, the Ajax, Ontario, native has registered 165 points (70 goals, 95 assists) in 337 career regular-season games.

Snuggerud, 22, has recorded 20 points (14 goals, six assists) in 24 games this season. Overall, the Minneapolis, Minnesota, native has totaled 75 points (36 goals, 39 assists) in 101 career regular-season games.