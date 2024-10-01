Preview: Blues vs. Blue Jackets

The St. Louis Blues will continue a three-game preseason homestand on Tuesday night when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center.

Now that General Manager Doug Armstrong has made several rounds of cuts to the training camp roster, the 2024-25 team is beginning to take shape, and Head Coach Drew Bannister said he intends to use more regulars in at least two of the final three preseason games.

"I think we're going to have a lineup that typically would look more like it will be when we start (the regular season) in Seattle," Bannister said. "We have five forward lines and 10 (defensemen in camp)... I think it's going to be an opportunity to give our goalies full games in two or three (of these) games... We'll make sure everybody gets at least two games."

Tuesday's lineup will be available after the morning skate.

Tickets for the game are still available online at ticketmaster.com.

Fans in the St. Louis viewing area can watch live at stlouisblues.com, the Blues App or on Victory+. Live audio will also be available at 101 ESPN.