Preview: Blues vs. Blackhawks

saad_blackhawks
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

After playing their first three exhibition contests on the road, the St. Louis Blues will host their first preseason contest of 2024-25 at Enterprise Center on Saturday night against the rival Chicago Blackhawks.

The Blues (0-3) and Blackhawks (0-2) are both looking for their first win of the preseason. Chicago was shutout by Detroit on Friday night.

The puck drops at 6 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets online by visiting ticketmaster.com.

Brandon Saad, Dylan Holloway, Mathieu Joseph, Jake Neighbours, Alexey Toropchenko and Jordan Binnington are just a few of the players expected to be in the lineup Saturday.

Fans in the St. Louis viewing area can watch the game live at stlouisblues.com, on the Blues App and on Victory+. Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale will also call the action on 101 ESPN.

GAMEDAY LINEUP

Forwards: Dalibor Dvorsky, Radek Faksa, Dylan Holloway, Mathieu Joseph, Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, Hugh McGing, Mackenzie MacEachern, Jake Neighbours, Brandon Saad, Alexandre Texier, Alexey Toropchenko, Nathan Walker.

Defense: P.O Joseph, Matt Kessel, Nick Leddy, Leo Loof, Colton Parayko, Scott Perunovich.

Goalies: Jordan Binnington, Colten Ellis

