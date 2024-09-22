Preview: St. Louis at Utah

By Chris Pinkert
After a 2-1 loss in Dallas to open the exhibition schedule, the St. Louis Blues find themselves back in action less than 24 hours later when they visit the Utah Hockey Club in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Sunday’s game begins at 6 p.m. and marks the Utah franchise’s inaugural preseason game. The club will begin play this season in Salt Lake City after making an offseason move from Arizona.

Brayden Schenn, Colton Parayko, and Joel Hofer are expected to be in the lineup for the Blues. The game will also provide the exhibition debuts of newcomers Radek Faksa, who wa acquired from Dallas, and former Edmonton Oilers Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg, who both joined the Blues after signing offer sheets with the club in the offseason.

Fans in the St. Louis viewing area can watch Sunday’s game live at stlouisblues.com and on the Blues App. Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale will also call the action on 101 ESPN.

GAME LINEUP

Forwards: Tanner Dickinson, Dalibor Dvorsky, Radek Faksa, Dylan Holloway, Adam Jecho, Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, Mathias Laferriere, Tomas Mrsic, Juraj Pekarcik, Dylan Peterson, Simon Robertsson, Brayden Schenn.

Defense: Philip Broberg, Michael Buchinger, Lukas Fischer, Anto Malmstrom, Colton Parayko, Scott Perunovich.

Goalies: Joel Hofer, Vadim Zherenko

