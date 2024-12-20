Preview: Blues at Panthers

By Gabby Khodadad / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Friday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. CT
Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

QUICK HITS

BLUES On Friday night the St. Louis Blues (15-16-3) are set to face off against the reigning Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers, for the first time this season.

The Blues will be on the second night of a back-to-back set after falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Thursday. The Lightning had the first two tallies before Pavel Buchnevich netted his ninth goal of the season to cut the lead in half. Buchnevich's goal marked the forward's 10th point (four goals, six assists) in his last 11 games. Tampa added another goal to hold off St. Louis.

Although the Blues were unable to secure two points, they found success in key areas as they outshot the Lightning 32-18, had seven more hits and won 56 percent of the faceoffs. After the game, Robert Thomas reflected on the positive takeaways in Tampa Bay.

“Yeah, we’re starting to build something,” Thomas said. “We feel it every game; we’re getting a little bit better, getting a little bit more consistent. Obviously frustrated with the result, but there’s definitely some positives to look at. We got a big test tomorrow, so we’re up for it and ready.”

The Blues will look to channel their lessons from Thursday’s game into their next battle in the Sunshine State on Friday before heading north to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

PANTHERS The Florida Panthers (20-11-2) are coming into Friday night’s game riding a two-game win streak, with both coming against two of the NHL’s hottest teams. The Panthers squeaked out a 6-5 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday before dominating the Minnesota Wild 6-1 on Wednesday for their 20th win of the season.

Within the first four minutes of play in Minnesota, the Panthers capitalized for an early lead. Late in the period, the Wild scored the equalizer and lone goal of the evening. Florida netted five additional goals to secure the victory, including two from Matthew Tkachuk, his 12th and 13th on the season.

During the offseason, the Panthers retained a majority of their championship team. However, they did lose defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and goaltender Anthony Stolarz in free agency, with both signing in Toronto. Ekman-Larsson had 32 points (nine goals, 23 assists) last season with the Panthers. Stolarz had a 16-7-2 record and a .925 save percentage in 27 games with Florida.

The Panthers are the reigning Stanley Cup Champions, defeating the Oilers in seven games for the title. This marked the Panthers' first Stanley Cup in their 31-year history. The Panthers currently rank second in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Brayden Schenn has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) on the season thus far. In the past five games he has earned three points (one goal, two assists). Following the team’s second straight game of scoring one goal, the captain spoke about turning the tides on offense.

“There’s no feeling sorry for yourself,” Schenn said. “You have to find ways to dig in and little victories in the game bring you confidence. You just can’t be waiting for the goal to bring you confidence or multiple goals to bring team confidence. You have to continue to play the right way, continue to do the dirty work and go to the hard areas and hopefully get rewarded."

PANTHERS Forward Sam Reinhart leads the Panthers in goals (20), assists (22) and points (42). He also led the Panthers in points (94) and goals (57) in last season’s campaign. The former No. 2 overall draft pick in 2014 is on a two-game point streak (one goal, two assists) and has eight points in the last seven games (two goals, six assists).

BLUE NOTES

  • The Blues have won four of their last five games against the Panthers and have points in seven of the last nine meetings overall (6-2-1).
  • This is the Blues' fourth back-to-back set this season. They are 1-2-0 in the second games thus far.
  • Jordan Kyrou has collected four goals and eight points in six career games vs. the Panthers.

