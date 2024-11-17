Preview: Blues at Hurricanes

By Gabby Khodadad / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Sunday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. CT
Where: Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

QUICK HITS

BLUES Captain Brayden Schenn ended the St. Louis Blues' (8-9-1) four-game losing streak on Saturday, scoring his second overtime winner of the season as his team earned a 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. The Blues have now captured three of a possible four points on the current road trip.

After losing to the Bruins just four days prior, the Blues re-wrote the narrative and finished the season series with a split.

Following the victory, Head Coach Drew Bannister was elated with his team’s performance and their collective effort to secure two points.

“We definitely deserved to win that game, there was no question,” Bannister said. “I thought our guys were great in all three zones. We created a lot offensively, I thought we held onto pucks, we transitioned the puck well, we broke the puck out well... Overall, everybody contributed. It was a great game.”

The third line of Alexey Toropchenko, Radek Faksa and Nathan Walker powered the offense for the Blues in regulation. Faksa opened scoring, but Trent Frederic netted two goals to give the Bruins the lead after the first. The Blues began building momentum in the second period, but it was in the third when Walker finally capitalized and tied the game, pushing it into overtime.

Schenn ended the game in extra time on a shot from the left circle following a pass from defenseman Colton Parayko. It was the fourth time this season that the Blues have gone into overtime, moving to a 3-1 record.

The Blues have a quick turnaround as they finish their three-game road trip on Sunday with a visit to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Blues are looking to sweep the season series with Carolina.

HURRICANES The Carolina Hurricanes (12-4-0) have been on a roll since their last meeting with the Blues - a 4-3 victory for St. Louis at home on Oct. 19. Following that loss, the Hurricanes reeled off eight straight wins and are 10-2-0 overall in that span.

That includes Saturday night's 4-0 win vs. the Ottawa Senators. Carolina went 2-for-5 on the power play and goaltender Spencer Martin earned the 24-save shutout less than 24 hours before their matchup with the Blues. The team has a five-game win streak at home heading into Sunday's game.

Like the Blues, the Hurricanes have been dealing with a recent rash of injuries to top players. Frederik Andersen is out long-term while his goaltending partner, Pyotr Kochetkov, was held out of Saturday's game with an undisclosed injury. Additionally defenseman Seth Jarvis has been out for a week and is unlikely to play this weekend, per the Hurricanes' website.

The Hurricanes currently rank second in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES O captain, my captain! Brayden Schenn scored the game-winning goal for the Blues in Boston on Saturday. The captain currently ranks second in franchise history in OT goals with nine, trailing only Vladimir Tarasenko (10). Schenn’s goal marked his fifth point in six games (two goals, three assists).

HURRICANES Forward Martin Necas has been on a roll for the Hurricanes this season, leading the team in goals (nine), assists (17) and points (26). Necas has had a point in every game since the two teams met in St. Louis on Oct. 19 (12 games).

BLUE NOTES

  • The Blues are 2-1-0 in their last three games against Carolina and are 5-3-0 in their last eight trips to Carolina.
  • Colton Parayko has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last seven games and nine points in his last 13 games (four goals, five assists).
  • Defenseman Corey Schueneman took the ice for the Blues for the first time vs. Boston after being called up from the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday. Schueneman skated with Justin Faulk, replacing P.O Joseph who left Thursday's game with a lower-body injury. Joseph returned to St. Louis and is considered day-to-day.

