Projected Lineup: Nov. 17 at Carolina

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister was pleased with his team's performance in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Boston Bruins.

As a result, the Blues coach is only making one minor tweak to the forward lines for Sunday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes (4 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN) - putting Alexandre Texier in for Zack Bolduc.

“We definitely deserved to win that game, there was no question,” Bannister said about his team's performance following Saturday's win. “If we get a little puck luck, you know, that game could have been out of hand at the end of the second period. I thought our guys were great in all three zones. We created a lot offensively.”

With the back-to-back afternoon games, Joel Hofer is likely to get the start in net for the Blues, although Bannister did not confirm that in his pregame media availability.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forward

Jake Neighbours - Pavel Buchnevich - Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Brandon Saad
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker
Alexandre Texier - Oskar Sundqvist - Mathieu Joseph

Defense

Ryan Suter - Colton Parayko
Corey Schueneman - Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich - Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Joel Hofer / Jordan Binnington

