Projected Lineup: Nov. 17 at Carolina

St. Louis Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister was pleased with his team's performance in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Boston Bruins.

As a result, the Blues coach is only making one minor tweak to the forward lines for Sunday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes (4 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN) - putting Alexandre Texier in for Zack Bolduc.

“We definitely deserved to win that game, there was no question,” Bannister said about his team's performance following Saturday's win. “If we get a little puck luck, you know, that game could have been out of hand at the end of the second period. I thought our guys were great in all three zones. We created a lot offensively.”

With the back-to-back afternoon games, Joel Hofer is likely to get the start in net for the Blues, although Bannister did not confirm that in his pregame media availability.