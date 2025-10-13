Preview: Blues at Canucks

Preview
By Elise Butler / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Monday, Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

The St. Louis Blues are coming off their first win of the season and look to keep the momentum going as they travel to Vancouver to take on the Canucks.

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 1-1-0
  • Power Play: 16.7 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 77.8 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.0 / 3.5
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 27.0 / 25.0
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 53.0
VANCOUVER CANUCKS
  • Record: 1-1-0
  • PP: 0 percent
  • PK: 100 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.0 / 2.0
  • Shots for / against per game: 20.5 / 27.5
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 44.0

THE OPPONENT

There were two notable additions for the Canucks this offseason. The first was forward Evander Kane, acquired from the Edmonton Oilers via trade. The other was behind the bench as the team hired Adam Foote as their new head coach, taking over for a departing Rick Tocchet. This is Foote's first season as an NHL head coach, although it is his fourth overall with the organization having previously served as an assistant.

The Blues went 2-1-0 against the Canucks last season, including a win in their lone visit to Rogers Arena. Overall St. Louis has won four of the teams' last five matchups (4-1-0) and nine of their last 12 (9-2-1).

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 13 @ VAN, 6:30 p.m. CT
Oct. 30 vs. VAN, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets
March 21 @ VAN, 6 p.m. CT

STL@CGY: Suter scores first goal as a Blue

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES

Pius Suter will be making his first return to Vancouver as a visitor on Monday. The forward opted to sign with the Blues as a free agent this summer after two seasons in Vancouver. Suter scored his first goal and point with the Note in the team's win in Calgary on Saturday.

CANUCKS

Quinn Hughes is considered one of the top blueliners in the NHL, and for good reason. The Canucks captain was the Norris Trophy Winner (best defenseman) in 2024 and has accrued 410 points in his 435-game career thus far. That included an assist on Saturday, which set the franchise record for points by a defenseman.

BLUE NOTES

  • Forward Dylan Holloway led the Blues with three goals and five points against Vancouver last season, including his first career overtime goal on Dec. 10, 2024, at Vancouver.
  • With his next point, Colton Parayko will move into sole possession of fourth on the Blues all-time franchise list among defensemen with 297 points, passing Rob Ramage.

