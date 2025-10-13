Preview: Blues at Canucks

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Record: 1-1-0

Power Play: 16.7 percent

Penalty Kill: 77.8 percent

Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.0 / 3.5

Shots For / Against Per Game: 27.0 / 25.0

Face-off Win Percentage: 53.0

VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Record: 1-1-0

PP: 0 percent

PK: 100 percent

Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.0 / 2.0

Shots for / against per game: 20.5 / 27.5

Face-Off Win Percentage: 44.0

THE OPPONENT

There were two notable additions for the Canucks this offseason. The first was forward Evander Kane, acquired from the Edmonton Oilers via trade. The other was behind the bench as the team hired Adam Foote as their new head coach, taking over for a departing Rick Tocchet. This is Foote's first season as an NHL head coach, although it is his fourth overall with the organization having previously served as an assistant.

The Blues went 2-1-0 against the Canucks last season, including a win in their lone visit to Rogers Arena. Overall St. Louis has won four of the teams' last five matchups (4-1-0) and nine of their last 12 (9-2-1).

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 13 @ VAN, 6:30 p.m. CT

Oct. 30 vs. VAN, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

March 21 @ VAN, 6 p.m. CT