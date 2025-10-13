Projected Lineup: Oct. 13 at Vancouver

The St. Louis Blues have a chance to put together a perfect opening road trip if they can get a win against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday afternoon (6:30 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

The Blues did not practice Sunday or before Monday's afternoon game in Vancouver, so the projected lineup below expected to be the same with one exception - Jordan Binnington back in goal.

Jim Montgomery said Alexey Toropchenko would not be available. Updated forward lines and defense pairs based on pregame warmups are available below.