Projected Lineup: Oct. 13 at Vancouver

binnington_caucks_16x9

The St. Louis Blues have a chance to put together a perfect opening road trip if they can get a win against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday afternoon (6:30 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

The Blues did not practice Sunday or before Monday's afternoon game in Vancouver, so the projected lineup below expected to be the same with one exception - Jordan Binnington back in goal.

Jim Montgomery said Alexey Toropchenko would not be available. Updated forward lines and defense pairs based on pregame warmups are available below.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph - Pius Suter - Jimmy Snuggerud
Alexandre Texier - Nick Bjugstad - Nathan Walker

Defense

Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker - Justin Faulk
Philip Broberg - Logan Mailloux

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Canucks

News Feed

Blues honor Federko with player of the game award

Preview: Blues at Canucks

Neighbours, Blues rebound in win against Flames

When the Blues win, you win this season

Gustavsson makes 26 saves, Wild shut out Blues in season opener

Blues partner with Edwardsville Tigers for Hockey Fight Cancer Challenge

Easterseals Midwest named multi-year partner of the Blues

Blues season preview: Look to climb loaded Central after playoff berth

Sundqvist week-to-week with lower-body injury

Blues present new food offerings for 2025-26 season

Blues set with 23-man Opening Night roster

Skinner assigned to Springfield

FanDuel Sports Network announces enhanced features, coverage ahead of Blues season

Kerber, Marxkors team up to host Offside Hockey on Matrix Midwest

Blues turning up the volume for Opening Night

Blues assign 5 players to Springfield

Steen added to Team Sweden management for 2026 Olympics

Blues unveil The Loft, a new premium event space