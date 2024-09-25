Preview: Blues at Blue Jackets

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues (0-2) will be looking for their first win of the preseason when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

The puck drops at 6 p.m. CT.

Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, Justin Faulk and Ryan Suter are expected to play in their first contest of the preseason against the Blue Jackets.

Fans in the St. Louis viewing area can watch live at stlouisblues.com, the Blues App or Victory+ with commentary from Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale. The game will also be available with live audio on 101 ESPN.

GAMEDAY LINEUP

Forwards: Nikita Alexandrov, Sam Bitten, Zack Bolduc, Zach Dean, Dalibor Dvorsky, Kasperi Kapanen, Jordan Kyrou, Mathias Laferriere, Matthew Peca, Robert Thomas, Alexey Toropchenko, Nathan Walker.

Defense: Matthew Kessel, Justin Faulk, Scott Harrington, Hunter Skinner, Ryan Suter, Tyler Tucker.

Goalies: Joel Hofer, Colten Ellis.

Lineup subject to change

